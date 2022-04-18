Pro Baseball Local Recap: Hunter Schryver dealing early, Benny Montgomery launches first career home run and other local player notes

Benny Montgomery (OF)

Team: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies, Single-A)

Season stats through April 18: .281 average, 9 H, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 2 SB

Summary: The Red Land graduate’s first full season in the minor leagues is off to a strong start. Through eight games played and across 32 at-bats, Montgomery is batting .281 and has scattered nine hits. In the Grizzlies’ season opener April 8 against Stockton, Montgomery launched his first career home run. He had his most successful day at the plate Sunday, when he smacked three singles in four plate appearances. Fresno is 6-3 to start the season.

Michael Morales (P)

Team: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners, Single-A)

Season stats through April 18: 1-0, 5.79 ERA, 9.1 IP, 6 H, 3 BB, 14 K

Summary: Through two starts so far this spring, Morales has compiled a 1-0 record, a 5.79 earned-run average and struck out 14 batters. The first win of his professional career came in the Nuts’ season opener against San Jose. The Enola native worked five innings, permitted just two hits and fanned nine. In his second start at Stockton Thursday, Morales spun 4 1/3 innings, giving up five runs on four hits while striking out five.

Hunter Schryver (P)

Team: Charlotte Knights (White Sox, Triple-A)

Season stats through April 18: 0-0, 0.00 ERA, 5 IP, 0 H, 1 BB, 7 K

Summary: Schryver is in his fourth season in the White Sox organization and one could argue he’s dialed in more than ever so far. Across six appearances out of the bullpen for the Knights, the Cumberland Valley alumnus and 2017 draft pick has worked five innings while not allowing a hit and has struck out seven. He’s also only permitted one baserunner in the form of a walk. Charlotte currently sits at 6-6.

Beck Way (P)

Team: Hudson Valley Renegades (New York Yankees, High-A)

Season stats through April 18: 0-0, 4.82 ERA, 9.1 IP, 7 H, 3 BB, 16 K

Summary: Way has yet to strike the win column through two starts this season, but he’s had a flair for setting down batters by way of the punch out. Spanning his 9 1/3 innings pitched, the Cumberland Valley product has struck out 16 batters while scattering seven knocks. Way’s remained steady through his pair of starts — he fired 4 1/3 innings of three-run ball April 9 and warranted a duo of runs across five frames in his start Friday. The Renegades are 4-5 overall.

Hayden Seig (P)

Team: Inland Empire 66ers (Los Angeles Angels, Single-A)

Season stats through April 18: 0-1, 0.00 ERA, 2.1 IP, 2 H, 1 BB, 4 K, 2 SV

Summary: While Seig has only seen 2 1/3 innings of work on the hill so far this spring, the Mechanicsburg graduate appears to be settling in quite comfortably in the Angels organization. In three appearances out of the pen, Seig has tallied a pair of saves in his closing role while fanning four batters and not allowing an earned run. Seig was tagged with his first loss of the season Thursday after an unearned run crossed the plate. The 66ers are currently 4-5.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

