Pro Baseball Local Recap: Hayden Seig secures fifth win; Beck Way's scoreless streak ends at 13 innings

Benny Montgomery (OF)

Team: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies, Single-A)

Last week’s stats: N/A

Summary: Montgomery remains on the seven-day injured list. The Red Land grad was placed on the IL May 19.

Michael Morales (P)

Team: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners, Single-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 3.2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 5 K

Summary: Despite scattering just four hits in his June 17 start, Lake Elsinore tagged Morales for four runs in 3 2/3 innings of work. To go along with the four runs, the East Pennsboro alumnus issued four walks and struck out five. It's been a seesaw 2022 campaign for the rookie as he holds a 3-5 record and a 5.49 earned-run average across 13 starts.

Hunter Schryver (P)

Team: Charlotte Knights (White Sox, Triple-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 4.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

Summary: Charlotte kept Schryver busy last week with the former Cumberland Valley southpaw recording three appearances out of the bullpen. In the combined four innings, Schryver permitted two runs on five hits and fanned a trio of batters. He also issued three free passes. Since rejoining the Triple-A club May 28 after a month's stint on the IL, Schryver's made nine appearances out of the pen.

Beck Way (P)

Team: Hudson Valley Renegades (New York Yankees, High-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-1, 5.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

Summary: Despite receiving his third loss of the year, Way worked another respectable five innings Saturday against Greensboro. In the start, the Cumberland Valley product allowed six hits on two runs (one earned), walked a pair and punched out five. The one earned run snapped Way's streak of 13 1/3 shutout innings. Way dropped his season ERA to 4.29 with the strong start.

Hayden Seig (P)

Team: Tri-City Dust Devils (Los Angeles Angels, High-A)

Last week’s stats: 1-0, 4.0 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

Summary: Seig's impressive rookie season in the minors continued last week with a combined four innings of shutout ball. Across two relief appearances, the Mechanicsburg grad parlayed five knocks and struck out two batters. He also didn't issue a walk and secured his fifth win of the season. With the four scoreless frames, Seig's season ERA sits at 1.96.

Justin Williams (3B)

Team: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Houston Astros, Single-A)

Last week’s stats: 3 for 10, 2 R, 2 BB, 1 RBI

Notes: Williams went 3 for 10 in four games last week, including a 2 for 4 day with an RBI in a Saturday doubleheader. The Cumberland Valley product also drew two walks and scored a pair of runs. Williams, after spending time on the development list to start the season, is currently batting .256 with a home run and 6 RBIs.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.