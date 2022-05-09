Pro Baseball Local Recap: Hayden Seig remains perfect; Beck Way tosses another solid outing

Benny Montgomery (OF)





Team: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies, Single-A)

Last week’s stats: N/A

Summary: Montgomery remains on the seven-day injured list. The Red Land alumnus was placed on the IL retroactive April 27.

Michael Morales (P)

Team: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners, Single-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-1, 3.0 IP, 7 H, 11 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

Summary: Morales struggled in his only start last week, pitching against Fresno Friday. The East Pennsboro product toed the rubber for three innings, allowing seven hits on 11 runs (four earned) while issuing a pair of walks. Morales didn’t face his fellow Mid-Penn Conference alumnus in Montgomery due to the Patriot grad’s April 27 placement on the IL. Through six starts this spring, Morales sports a 2-2 record, a 5.40 earned-run average and has struck out 28 batters in 28 1/3 innings of work.

Hunter Schryver (P)

Team: Charlotte Knights (White Sox, Triple-A)

Last week’s stats: N/A

Summary: Schryver has yet to return from the seven-day IL. The Cumberland Valley grad last pitched April 17.

Beck Way (P)

Team: Hudson Valley Renegades (New York Yankees, High-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 4.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

Summary: Way spun a respectable four innings of work in his Thursday start against Jersey Shore. The Cumberland Valley product permitted five knocks on two earned runs in the outing and fanned a trio of batters. Way has wielded 24 strikeouts across 18 1/3 frames so far this season and holds a comfortable 3.93 ERA. Impressively, Way hasn’t recorded a loss since Sep. 9 of last year.

Hayden Seig (P)

Team: Inland Empire 66ers (Los Angeles Angels, Single-A)

Last week’s stats: 1-0, 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

Summary: Seig kept his perfect ERA intact last week in one appearance out of the bullpen. In one inning on the bump, the Mechanicsburg native and Wildcat grad posted the win, allowed one hit and punched out a batter. Along with his 0.00 ERA, Seig has held the opposition to a collective .208 batting average and owns a 3-1 record. He also has seven strikeouts across seven innings.

