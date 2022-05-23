Pro Baseball Local Recap: Hayden Seig promoted to Tri-City; Beck Way bounces back in commanding fashion

Benny Montgomery (OF)

Team: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies, Single-A)

Last week’s stats: 2-for-7, 1 2B, 1 R, 0 BB, 0 RBI

Summary: Montgomery returned from the seven-day injured list Tuesday and batted a 2-for-7 line, including a double, across two games last week. The Red Land alumnus was placed back on the IL Thursday after the two appearances. Montgomery currently holds a .267 batting average with two home runs and nine RBIs through 15 games this spring.

Michael Morales (P)

Team: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners, Single-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-1, 4.1 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

Summary: Morales recorded his third consecutive loss of the season Thursday in a start against Stockton. The East Pennsboro product and 2021 third-round draft section worked 4 1/3 innings, scattering six hits on five runs (three earned) while striking out four. Morales has a 2-4 record across eight starts this season with a 5.50 earned-run average.

Hunter Schryver (P)

Team: Charlotte Knights (White Sox, Triple-A)

Last week’s stats: N/A

Summary: Schryver has yet to return from the seven-day IL. The Cumberland Valley grad last pitched April 17.

Beck Way (P)

Team: Hudson Valley Renegades (New York Yankees, High-A)

Last week’s stats: 1-0, 5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 K

Summary: After a troubling start the week prior, Way bounced back in commanding fashion Saturday in his start against Brooklyn. The Cumberland Valley grad spun five shut-out innings of two-hit ball and wielded seven strikeouts in the process. The shutout appearance was Way's first of the 2022 campaign. He continues to keep the strikeouts rolling this spring, racking up 35 across 26 innings of work, including a career-high nine against Rome April 15.

Hayden Seig (P)

Team: Tri-City Dust Devils (Los Angeles Angels, High-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 3.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

Summary: After cruising through Low-A competition with Inland Empire, Seig was promoted to the Tri-City Dust Devils Tuesday (the Los Angeles Angels' High-A affiliate). Following his promotion, Seig made a pair of appearances out of the bullpen Thursday and Sunday for Tri-City, spinning a combined three frames, allowing four knocks on two runs (one earned) and punching out five. The Mechanicsburg native boasts a combined 1.29 ERA between the two levels and has struck out 17 batters over 14 innings pitched.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.