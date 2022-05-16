 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baseball

Pro Baseball Local Recap: Hayden Seig maintains fast start; Michael Morales works respectable outing

Big 26 Baseball July 18, 2015 at Harrisburg City Island

Hayden Seig pitches for the Pennsylvania team. Big 26 Baseball July 18, 2015 at Harrisburg City Island. 

 Sentinel File

Benny Montgomery (OF)

PIAA 5A Baseball Championship Game - Red Land vs. Bethel Park

Red Land's Benny Montgomery.

Team: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies, Single-A)

Last week’s stats: N/A

Summary: Montgomery remains on the seven-day injured list. The Red Land grad hasn't played in a game since April 26. 

Michael Morales (P)

Red Land East Pennsboro Baseball 3

Michael Morales. 

Team: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners, Single-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-1, 5.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 7 K

Summary: Morales picked up his third loss of the season in a five-inning start Friday against Inland Empire. The East Pennsboro product scattered five hits on three earned runs in the outing while walking four and striking out seven. Morales' earned-run average now sits at 5.40 and he owns a 2-3 record. 

Hunter Schryver (P)

Hunter Schryver, Tampa Bay Rays

Cumberland Valley's Hunter Schryver.

Team: Charlotte Knights (White Sox, Triple-A)

Last week’s stats: N/A

Summary: Schryver has yet to return from the seven-day IL. The Cumberland Valley grad last pitched April 17.

Beck Way (P)

Baseball: State College at Cumberland Valley

Cumberland Valley’s Beck Way 

Team: Hudson Valley Renegades (New York Yankees, High-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-1, 2.2 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

Summary: Way was tagged with his first loss of the season Friday against Aberdeen. The Cumberland Valley alumnus struggled through his 2 2/3 innings of work, permitting eight knocks on eight earned runs. The right-hander also issued a pair of walks and fanned four batters. After an impressive start to the season, Way's ERA rocketed to 6.86 with the loss. 

Hayden Seig (P)

032616-sntl-spt-Mechanicsburg-Dallastown-1.jpg

Hayden Seig

Team: Inland Empire 66ers (Los Angeles Angels, Single-A)

Last week’s stats: 1-0, 4.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 K

Summary: The opposition finally cracked the code on the former Mechanicsburg ace, as Seig allowed his first earned run of the season Friday at Modesto. Still, Seig earned his fourth win of the spring across his two appearances out of the bullpen last week and combined for four innings, warranted six hits and punched out five batters. His ERA remains among the best for relievers in the California League at 0.82.  

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

Boys triple jump at Mid-Penns

