Pro Baseball Local Recap: Hayden Seig deals in two appearances; Benny Montgomery records 2nd home run

Benny Montgomery (OF)

Team: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies, Single-A)

Last week's stats: 5-for-19, 1 HR, 1 3B, 5 RBI, 1 SB

Summary: It was another steady week for the Red Land alumnus, as Montgomery batted a 5-for-19 line. His biggest day at the plate came Saturday when the 2021 first-round selection launched his second home run of the season and roped a triple. He drove in 5 RBIs across his four games played. Montgomery currently boasts a .275 batting average in 51 plate appearances.

Michael Morales (P)

Team: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners, Single-A)

Last week's stats: 0-1, 5.2 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

Summary: In his April 20 start, and the third of his season, Morales was tagged with his first loss of the 2022 campaign. The former East Pennsboro flame-thrower worked 5 2/3 innings, permitting eight hits on four runs (two earned) while striking out a pair. Through three outings, Morales earned-run average sits at 4.80 and he's struck out 16 batters over 15 innings.

Hunter Schryver (P)

Team: Charlotte Knights (White Sox, Triple-A)

Last week's stats: N/A

Summary: Schryver did not register an appearance last week for the Knights. Still, the Cumberland Valley graduate has yet to allow a hit this spring through his six appearances out of the bullpen. In that span, he's fanned seven batters.

Beck Way (P)

Team: Hudson Valley Renegades (New York Yankees, High-A)

Last week's stats: N/A

Summary: Similar to Schryver, Way did not see time on the mound last week with Hudson Valley. The CV product has a 4.82 ERA through two starts and 9 1/3 innings of work. He's compiled 16 strikeouts thus far, including a single-game career-high nine whiffs in his April 15 outing against Rome.

Hayden Seig (P)

Team: Inland Empire 66ers (Los Angeles Angels, Single-A)

Last week's stats: 2-0, 3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

Summary: Seig has wasted little time settling in on the bump this season, as the Mechanicsburg grad featured three strong innings on the hill last week. In two appearances out of the bullpen, including wins in both appearances, Seig warranted a lone hit and rung up a pair of batters. Through five outings thus far, Seig hasn't chalked up an earned run.

