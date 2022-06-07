 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
Baseball

Pro Baseball Local Recap: Cumberland Valley grad Justin Williams erupts in season debut; Beck Way pitches quality start

  • Updated
  • 0
Cumberland Valley vs Downingtown West 6.jpg

Cumberland Valley’s Justin Williams, left, jumps up and sprints to third base on a missed overthrow by Downingtown West’s Steven Posner during the third inning of their game June 4, 2018.

 Sentinel File

Benny Montgomery (OF)

PIAA 5A Baseball Championship Game - Red Land vs. Bethel Park

Red Land's Benny Montgomery.

Team: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies, Single-A)

Last week’s stats: N/A

Summary: Montgomery remains on the seven-day injured list retroactive May 19. It is the Red Land grad’s second stint on the IL this spring.

Michael Morales (P)

Red Land East Pennsboro Baseball 3

Michael Morales. 

Team: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners, Single-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-1, 7.2 IP, 10 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 3 BB, 7 K

Summary: Morales registered two starts for Modesto last week and pitched a combined 7 2/3 innings. The East Pennsboro product recorded a loss against Fresno May 31 where he surrendered four runs across six hits. In his second outing Sunday, Morlales spun four innings and permitted three runs on four knocks. The Mariners' 2021 third-round selection is 2-5 this season with a 5. 72 earned-run average. 

People are also reading…

Hunter Schryver (P)

Hunter Schryver, Tampa Bay Rays

Cumberland Valley's Hunter Schryver.

Team: Charlotte Knights (White Sox, Triple-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 3.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

Summary: Schryver's seven-game streak of not allowing a hit came to an end May 31 in an relief appearance against Memphis. Across three outings last week, the Cumberland Valley grad warranted two runs — both on a home run — and scattered a trio of hits. The southpaw also struck out three batters and didn't issue a walk. Schryver's season is still on a torrid pace with a 1.93 ERA in 10 appearances. 

Beck Way (P)

Baseball: State College at Cumberland Valley

Cumberland Valley’s Beck Way 

Team: Hudson Valley Renegades (New York Yankees, High-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 5.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 K

Summary: Way carved up batters left and right in a Thursday start last week against Aberdeen, striking out seven batters while scattering a quartet of hits. Despite the stellar outing, the Cumberland Valley alumnus didn't earn the win. The Yankees' 2020 fourth-round pick owns a 5.40 ERA this spring and has fanned 44 batters across 31 2/3 innings of work. 

Hayden Seig (P)

032616-sntl-spt-Mechanicsburg-Dallastown-1.jpg

Hayden Seig

Team: Tri-City Dust Devils (Los Angeles Angels, High-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 3.0 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

Summary: Seig has started to settle into the competition of High-A ball. In a pair of relief appearances last week, the Mechanicsburg product combined for three frames of work and permitted a lone run across four hits. Between two levels this spring, Seig holds a 4-1 record and a 2.55 ERA as of Tuesday. 

Justin Williams (3B)

District 3 Baseball Championship: Cumberland Valley vs Red Lion

Cumberland Valley's Justin Williams prepares to bat in the 2018 District 3 Class 6A championship at Reading FirstEnergy Stadium.

Team: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Houston Astros, Single-A)

Last week's stats: 5 for 6, 2 2B, 1 RBI

Notes: After beginning the season on the Astros' development list, Williams burst onto the scene in his 2022 debut Friday. The former Cumberland Valley star muscled five hits across two games last week, including a pair of doubles and an RBI. Williams was a 17th-round choice in last year's MLB draft and batted .213 in his debut campaign with five home runs. 

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods rejected 'mind-blowing' offer to join Saudi golf circuit

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News