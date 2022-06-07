Pro Baseball Local Recap: Cumberland Valley grad Justin Williams erupts in season debut; Beck Way pitches quality start

Benny Montgomery (OF)

Team: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies, Single-A)

Last week’s stats: N/A

Summary: Montgomery remains on the seven-day injured list retroactive May 19. It is the Red Land grad’s second stint on the IL this spring.

Michael Morales (P)

Team: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners, Single-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-1, 7.2 IP, 10 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 3 BB, 7 K

Summary: Morales registered two starts for Modesto last week and pitched a combined 7 2/3 innings. The East Pennsboro product recorded a loss against Fresno May 31 where he surrendered four runs across six hits. In his second outing Sunday, Morlales spun four innings and permitted three runs on four knocks. The Mariners' 2021 third-round selection is 2-5 this season with a 5. 72 earned-run average.

Hunter Schryver (P)

Team: Charlotte Knights (White Sox, Triple-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 3.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

Summary: Schryver's seven-game streak of not allowing a hit came to an end May 31 in an relief appearance against Memphis. Across three outings last week, the Cumberland Valley grad warranted two runs — both on a home run — and scattered a trio of hits. The southpaw also struck out three batters and didn't issue a walk. Schryver's season is still on a torrid pace with a 1.93 ERA in 10 appearances.

Beck Way (P)

Team: Hudson Valley Renegades (New York Yankees, High-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 5.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 K

Summary: Way carved up batters left and right in a Thursday start last week against Aberdeen, striking out seven batters while scattering a quartet of hits. Despite the stellar outing, the Cumberland Valley alumnus didn't earn the win. The Yankees' 2020 fourth-round pick owns a 5.40 ERA this spring and has fanned 44 batters across 31 2/3 innings of work.

Hayden Seig (P)

Team: Tri-City Dust Devils (Los Angeles Angels, High-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 3.0 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

Summary: Seig has started to settle into the competition of High-A ball. In a pair of relief appearances last week, the Mechanicsburg product combined for three frames of work and permitted a lone run across four hits. Between two levels this spring, Seig holds a 4-1 record and a 2.55 ERA as of Tuesday.

Justin Williams (3B)

Team: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Houston Astros, Single-A)

Last week's stats: 5 for 6, 2 2B, 1 RBI

Notes: After beginning the season on the Astros' development list, Williams burst onto the scene in his 2022 debut Friday. The former Cumberland Valley star muscled five hits across two games last week, including a pair of doubles and an RBI. Williams was a 17th-round choice in last year's MLB draft and batted .213 in his debut campaign with five home runs.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

