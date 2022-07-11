Pro Baseball Local Recap: Benny Montgomery's bat returns in big way; Beck Way extends torrid stretch

Benny Montgomery (OF)

Team: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies, Single-A)

Last week’s stats: 8 for 21, 1 HR, 1 2B, 4 RBI

Summary: Montgomery quickly reminded opposing pitchers why he was the eight overall selection in last year's draft. In his return to the Fresno lineup last week, after a six-game rehab stint in rookie ball, the Red Land grad blasted his third home run of the season, the exclamation point to an 8 for 21 clip at the plate. Among the eight hits, Montgomery also lined a double and drove in four RBIs. He currently rides a six-game hitting streak.

Michael Morales (P)

Team: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners, Single-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 5.2 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 8 K

Summary: Morales scattered eight hits in a Wednesday start last week but countered the eight knocks with eight strikeouts. The East Pennsboro product fired 5 2/3 innings in the outing, allowing three earned runs while walking one. Morales recorded eight punch outs for the second consecutive start. On the season, the Mariners 2021 third-round pick owns a 3-6 record and a 5.25 earned-run average.

Hunter Schryver (P)

Team: Charlotte Knights (White Sox, Triple-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-0 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

Summary: Schryver extended his unblemished July last week with one scoreless inning. Making his 21st relief appearance of the campaign, the former Cumberland Valley southpaw fanned a pair of batters and didn't permit a hit or a free pass. The spotless inning dipped Schryver's ERA to 2.42 on the year.

Beck Way (P)

Team: Hudson Valley Renegades (New York Yankees, High-A)

Last week’s stats: 1-0, 6.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 7 K

Summary: Way minimized Jersey Shore's production in a Friday start, warranting three hits on three runs across six innings of work. The limited output secured the former Cumberland Valley ace his fourth win of the season. He also walked two and struck out seven BlueClaws. Since June 2, Way has allowed just a combined seven runs to cross home in 33 2/3 innings on the mound.

Hayden Seig (P)

Team: Tri-City Dust Devils (Los Angeles Angels, High-A)

Last week’s stats: 1-0, 2.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

Summary: Another local product who's been a force on the bump this season, Seig struggled through a pair of relief appearances last week. Across a combined two frames, the Mechanicsburg alumnus surrendered five hits on two runs and struck out a lone batter. He did, however, collect his seventh win of the year. Seig holds a 2.43 ERA with 27 strikeouts on the season.

Justin Williams (3B)

Team: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Houston Astros, Single-A)

Last week’s stats: 5 for 14, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 2 BB

Notes: Williams continued to see the ball well last week, stringing together a 5 for 14 line at the dish. The Cumberland Valley product's five hits was punctuated by a 3 for 4 day at the plate Thursday, which included a double and an RBI. Williams is batting .281 on the season with two round-trippers and 15 RBIs.