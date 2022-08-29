Pro Baseball Local Recap: Benny Montgomery keeps a hot bat, Hunter Schryver transferred to development list

Benny Montgomery (OF)

Team: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies, Single-A)

Last week’s stats: 5 for 21, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 3 R

Summary: Montgomery remained consistent at the plate last week for Fresno, batting a 5 for 21 line. Making up nearly half of the five knocks were two doubles, which were paired with two RBIs and three runs. As the end of the season approaches, the Red Land graduate carries a .275 average with four home runs and 29 RBIs.

Michael Morales (P)

Team: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners, Single-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 4.1 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 5 K

Summary: Morales salvaged 4 1/3 innings in his only start last week, scattering five hits on seven runs (six earned), walking three and striking out five. The rocky outing was the second straight for the East Pennsboro alumnus after he allowed five runs to post the week prior in four innings of work. Through 24 starts this season, Morales owns a 5-7 record with a 5.88 earned-run average.

Hunter Schryver (P)

Team: Charlotte Knights (White Sox, Triple-A)

Last week’s stats: N/A

Summary: Schryver was transferred to the development list retroactive Aug. 21. It's the Cumberland Valley product's first assignment to the list this season.

Beck Way (P)

Team: Quad Cities River Bandits (Kansas City Royals, High-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-1, 4.0 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 6 K

Summary: Way saddled his eighth loss of the season last week. The former Cumberland Valley standout mustered four innings on the bump, permitting four hits on five runs (four earned), walking three and fanning six. He was also tagged for a home run in the start. Aside from last week's showing, Way has been a steady force on the mound this year with a 3.90 ERA and 111 strikeouts.

Hayden Seig (P)

Team: Tri-City Dust Devils (Los Angeles Angels, High-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

Summary: Seig faced one batter last week and recorded the out. It was the Mechanicsburg grad's shortest appearance of the season. He has appeared in 31 games. With the 2022 campaign nearing its end, Seig holds a 7-2 record and a 4.91 ERA.

Justin Williams (3B)

Team: Asheville Tourists (Houston Astros, High-A)

Last week’s stats: 4 for 18, 2 R, 1 BB

Notes: Williams slashed a 4 for 18 clip last week, all being singles. In addition to the one-base knocks, the CV alumnus scored two runs and worked a free pass. The 4 for 18 performance kept Williams' average at .244 across two levels this season.