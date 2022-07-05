Pro Baseball Local Recap: Benny Montgomery bursts back onto the scene; Cumberland Valley alumni have strong week

Benny Montgomery (OF)

Team: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies, Single-A)

Last week’s stats: 7 for 15, 1 3B, 1 2B, 2 RBI

Summary: Montgomery has gotten back into the swing of things since his return from the injured list June 25. Across four games last week, a continuation of his rehab assignment with the ACL Rockies, the Red Land graduate batted a 7 for 15 line, including a triple, double and two RBIs. Montgomery's seven knocks came in two games — a 3 for 3 day June 27 and a 4 for 4 outing Saturday. Last year's first-round selection now holds a .268 average with two home runs and 11 RBIs this season.

Michael Morales (P)

Team: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners, Single-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-1, 5.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 8 K

Summary: It was an overall solid start for Morales Thursday. Despite recording the loss, the East Pennsboro alumnus fired five strong innings, permitting five hits on three runs (one earned). He also struck out eight batters — a near match of his season-high nine — and walked three. Morales improved his earned-run average to 5.29 on the campaign.

Hunter Schryver (P)

Team: Charlotte Knights (White Sox, Triple-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 3.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

Summary: A promotion to the big club is knocking on Schryver's door. In another impressive week, which included 3 1/3 innings across three appearances, the Cumberland Valley product allowed a lone hit on an unearned run, walked two and fanned a pair. The southpaw continues to be one of the Knights' more utilized relievers as he carries a 2.53 ERA with an undefeated 2-0 record.

Beck Way (P)

Team: Hudson Valley Renegades (New York Yankees, High-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-1, 6.0 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

Summary: Another former CV arm that could be in line for a promotion, Way extended his string of sharp outings Friday. Way was ultimately tagged with his fourth loss of the season but spun six innings where he scattered seven hits on three runs (two earned). His line also included two free passes and a trio of strikeouts. Way comes off a banner June that included a 0.86 ERA and two earned runs allowed across 21 innings of work.

Hayden Seig (P)

Team: Tri-City Dust Devils (Los Angeles Angels, High-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K

Summary: Seig has taken the West Coast by storm this spring and his two relief appearances last week didn't stray from that trademark. Across the pair of appearances, the former Mechanicsburg ace twirled four frames of shutout ball and surrendered a lone hit. In the process, he also punched out four batters and didn't issue a walk. Seig's ERA sits at 1.95 on the season with 26 strikeouts.

Justin Williams (3B)

Team: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Houston Astros, Single-A)

Last week’s stats: 8 for 24, 2 2B, 1 BB, 2 RBI

Notes: The final piece to the CV alumni triangle, Williams strung together another first-rate week at the dish. Across six contests, Williams divvied eight hits in 24 at-bats, including a perfect 4 for 4 day June 28. In the six-game span, the former Eagle third baseman stung a pair of doubles and drove in two RBIs. Williams is batting .268 on the season.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

