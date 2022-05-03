Pro Baseball Local Recap: Beck Way spins stellar outing in return; Montgomery, Schryver placed on injured list

Benny Montgomery (OF)

Team: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies, Single-A)

Last week's stats: N/A

Summary: Montgomery was placed on the seven-day injured list Wednesday. To that point, the Red Land graduate was batting .264 with two home runs and nine RBIs. His injury wasn't disclosed.

Michael Morales (P)

Team: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners, Single-A)

Last week's stats: 1-0, 10.1 IP, 13 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 12 K

Summary: Morales worked two starts last week, including Tuesday and Sunday. Across the outings, the Enola native spun 10 1/3 innings, permitted 13 hits on five runs and struck out a combined 12 batters. He also notched his second win of the season in the Tuesday start against the San Jose Giants. Morales has racked up 28 strikeouts in 25.1 innings so far this spring.

Hunter Schryver (P)

Team: Charlotte Knights (White Sox, Triple-A)

Last week's stats: N/A

Summary: Schryver currently resides on the seven-day injured list for the Knights, according to milb.com, however, an official transaction was never issued or announced. The former Cumberland Valley southpaw hasn't pitched since April 17.

Beck Way (P)

Team: Hudson Valley Renegades (New York Yankees, High-A)

Last week's stats: 1-0, 5.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

Summary: After not seeing time on the rubber for two weeks, Way made his return to the hill Friday against Wilmington and twirled a spectacular outing. Through five innings of work, the Cumberland Valley alumnus allowed just two hits on one run and punched out five. He also recorded his first win of the 2022 campaign. Through three starts, Way sports a 3.77 earned-run average and has fanned 21 batters across 14 1/3 innings.

Hayden Seig (P)

Team: Inland Empire 66ers (Los Angeles Angels, Single-A)

Last week's stats: 0-0, 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

Summary: Seig saw a lone appearance out of the bullpen last week for the 66ers, tossing 2/3 of an inning where he warranted one knock and issued a walk. Through six appearances this spring, the Mechanicsburg product hasn't been tagged with an earned run and has contained the opposition to a combined .190 batting average.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

