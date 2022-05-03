 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
Baseball

Pro Baseball Local Recap: Beck Way spins stellar outing in return; Montgomery, Schryver placed on injured list

  • 0

Benny Montgomery (OF)

PIAA 5A Baseball Championship Game - Red Land vs. Bethel Park

Red Land's Benny Montgomery.

Team: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies, Single-A)

Last week's stats: N/A

Summary: Montgomery was placed on the seven-day injured list Wednesday. To that point, the Red Land graduate was batting .264 with two home runs and nine RBIs. His injury wasn't disclosed. 

Michael Morales (P)

Red Land East Pennsboro Baseball 3

Michael Morales. 

Team: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners, Single-A)

Last week's stats: 1-0, 10.1 IP, 13 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 12 K

Summary: Morales worked two starts last week, including Tuesday and Sunday. Across the outings, the Enola native spun 10 1/3 innings, permitted 13 hits on five runs and struck out a combined 12 batters. He also notched his second win of the season in the Tuesday start against the San Jose Giants. Morales has racked up 28 strikeouts in 25.1 innings so far this spring. 

People are also reading…

Hunter Schryver (P)

Hunter Schryver, Tampa Bay Rays

Cumberland Valley's Hunter Schryver.

Team: Charlotte Knights (White Sox, Triple-A)

Last week's stats: N/A

Summary: Schryver currently resides on the seven-day injured list for the Knights, according to milb.com, however, an official transaction was never issued or announced. The former Cumberland Valley southpaw hasn't pitched since April 17. 

Beck Way (P)

Baseball: State College at Cumberland Valley

Cumberland Valley’s Beck Way 

Team: Hudson Valley Renegades (New York Yankees, High-A)

Last week's stats: 1-0, 5.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

Summary: After not seeing time on the rubber for two weeks, Way made his return to the hill Friday against Wilmington and twirled a spectacular outing. Through five innings of work, the Cumberland Valley alumnus allowed just two hits on one run and punched out five. He also recorded his first win of the 2022 campaign. Through three starts, Way sports a 3.77 earned-run average and has fanned 21 batters across 14 1/3 innings. 

Hayden Seig (P)

032616-sntl-spt-Mechanicsburg-Dallastown-1.jpg

Hayden Seig

Team: Inland Empire 66ers (Los Angeles Angels, Single-A)

Last week's stats: 0-0, 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

Summary: Seig saw a lone appearance out of the bullpen last week for the 66ers, tossing 2/3 of an inning where he warranted one knock and issued a walk. Through six appearances this spring, the Mechanicsburg product hasn't been tagged with an earned run and has contained the opposition to a combined .190 batting average. 

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Travon Walker selected as first pick in NFL draft

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News