Pro Baseball Local Recap: Beck Way reaches career-high in 8 no-hit innings; Benny Montgomery scorches with the bat

Benny Montgomery (OF)

Team: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies, Single-A)

Last week’s stats: 12 for 26, 4 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 8 RBI, 10 R

Summary: Talk about making a statement at the end of the season. Montgomery assaulted opposing pitchers last week, batting a 12 for 26 clip, including four doubles, one triple and one home run. The bevy of hits also drove in eight RBIs and led to 10 runs scored. Montgomery widened his hitting streak to eight games with the torrid stretch.

Michael Morales (P)

Team: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners, Single-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 4.2 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

Summary: Morales was hit around in 4 2/3 innings of work last week. The East Pennsboro alumnus was tagged for eight hits on five runs (four earned) walked one and struck out five. It's been a rough go of late for Morales, as he's surrendered at least five runs in each of his last three outings. As the end of the regular season approaches, Morales carries a 5-7 record with a 5.96 earned-run average.

Hunter Schryver (P)

Team: Charlotte Knights (White Sox, Triple-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

Summary: Schryver was reinstated from the development list Aug. 30 and pitched one inning of shutout ball. The Cumberland Valley product didn't allow a hit in his lone relief appearance and fanned one batter in the process. Schryver holds a 3.09 ERA as the regular season enters its final week.

Beck Way (P)

Team: Quad Cities River Bandits (Kansas City Royals, High-A)

Last week’s stats: 1-0, 8.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 10 K

Summary: Way was brilliant in his lone start last week, spinning eight no-hit innings while carving up a career-high 10 batters. The former CV standout also walked four, hit two batters and corralled his eighth win of the season. The eight spotless frames was Way's second no-hit performance of the year after wielding zeros across the board in a six-inning outing as a member of the Hudson Valley Renegades in July.

Hayden Seig (P)

Team: Tri-City Dust Devils (Los Angeles Angels, High-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 2.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 K

Summary: Seig piled up three relief appearances last week for Tri-City, combining for 2 1/3 innings of work. The Mechanicsburg alumnus dealt 1 2/3 shutout innings across his first two appearances before giving up two hits on three runs (two earned) in his final outing of the week. Seig also issued three free passes and struck out one batter.

Justin Williams (3B)

Team: Asheville Tourists (Houston Astros, High-A)

Last week’s stats: 3 for 15, 2 2B, 3 R, 1 BB

Notes: Williams knocked a pair of doubles and a single across 15 plate appearances last week. The three hits translated to three runs for the CV grad. He also walked once. Williams is batting .241 with five home runs and 31 RBIs.