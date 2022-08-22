Pro Baseball Local Recap: Beck Way pitches another shutout, Benny Montgomery dominates at the plate

Benny Montgomery (OF)

Team: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies, Single-A)

Last week’s stats: 7 for 25, 1 HR, 2 2B, 7 R, 5 BB, 5 RBI

Summary: Montgomery contributed in all facets of the game last week. The Red Land graduate batted a 7 for 25 line, including his fourth home run of the season, two doubles, seven runs scored, five walks and drove in five RBIs. The 7 for 25 clip also accounted for a six-game hit streak. As the end of the season approaches, Montgomery is slashing .280 with 27 RBIs.

Michael Morales (P)

Team: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners, Single-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 4.0 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 6 K

Summary: Morales managed four innings of work in his lone start last week. The East Pennsboro alumnus scattered five hits on five runs, walked three and struck out six batters. Two long balls counted toward the five runs allowed. Friday's start was Morales' 23rd of the season. He carries a 5-7 record, a 5.62 earned-run average and 111 punch outs through the 23 appearances.

Hunter Schryver (P)

Team: Charlotte Knights (White Sox, Triple-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 2.0, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

Summary: Schryver recorded another pair of relief appearances out of the bullpen last week. The former Cumberland Valley southpaw was tagged for a combined three hits on two runs (one earned), issued two free passes and fanned one. Schryver broke the 30-game threshold with the two opportunities and carries a 3.18 ERA as the 2022 season nears its end.

Beck Way (P)

Team: Quad Cities River Bandits (Kansas City Royals, High-A)

Last week’s stats: 1-0, 5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 K

Summary: Whether pitching in upstate New York or on the banks of the Mississippi River in Eastern Iowa, Way has been a man on a mission on the mound this year. The CV product continued that trend Saturday where he spun five innings of shut-out ball, parlaying two hits, walking one and ringing up eight. He also secured his seventh win of the season. With a few starts left on the calendar, Way is owner of a 7-7 mark, a 3.68 ERA and 105 strikeouts across 19 outings this season.

Hayden Seig (P)

Team: Tri-City Dust Devils (Los Angeles Angels, High-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 3.0 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

Summary: Seig pitched to two different outcomes in a pair of relief appearances last week. The Mechanicsburg grad was struck for all three of his runs allowed in a Sunday appearance after firing a shutdown inning Tuesday. The three tallies came off six hits and one walk while Tuesday's outing consisted of one knock permitted. Seig's ERA sits at 4.95.

Justin Williams (3B)

Team: Asheville Tourists (Houston Astros, High-A)

Last week’s stats: 3 for 15, 2 BB

Notes: Williams' bat cooled off following a torrid debut week with Asheville. The former CV standout went 3 for 15 at the plate last week and sprinkled in a pair of walks. Across two levels, the 2021 17th round selection is batting .246 with five home runs and 31 RBIs this season.