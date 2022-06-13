 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baseball

Pro Baseball Local Recap: Beck Way, Michael Morales fire shutouts; Justin Williams tags first home run

Cumberland Valley vs Cedar Cliff District 3 Baseball

Cumberland Valley’s Beck Way slides safely into third during a 2016 District 3 baseball playoff game at Northern High School.

 Sentinel File

Benny Montgomery (OF)

PIAA 5A Baseball Championship Game - Red Land vs. Bethel Park

Red Land's Benny Montgomery.

Team: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies, Single-A)

Last week’s stats: N/A

Summary: Montgomery is approaching one month on the seven-day injured list. The Red Land grad was placed on the IL May 19.  

Michael Morales (P)

Red Land East Pennsboro Baseball 3

Michael Morales. 

Team: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners, Single-A)

Last week’s stats: 1-0, 5.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K

Summary: Morales was brilliant in his Saturday start for Modesto. Across five innings of work, where the former East Pennsboro ace secured his third win of the season, Morales scattered four hits, struck out five and didn't issue a walk. The five-inning outing accounted for his first win since April 26 and it was his first shutout appearance of the season. Morales holds a 3-5 record and a 5.20 earned-run average across 12 starts. 

Hunter Schryver (P)

Hunter Schryver, Tampa Bay Rays

Cumberland Valley's Hunter Schryver.

Team: Charlotte Knights (White Sox, Triple-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 2.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 4 K

Summary: Schryver made two appearances out of the bullpen last week for Charlotte. In his first outing, the former Cumberland Valley southpaw allowed two runs off a home run but fanned a pair of batters and recorded his first save of the season. His second appearance was quieter, permitting a lone hit while punching out two. Since his return off the IL May 28, Schryver has seen his ERA ascend to a still respectable 2.38 teamed with 14 strikeouts. 

Beck Way (P)

Baseball: State College at Cumberland Valley

Cumberland Valley’s Beck Way 

Team: Hudson Valley Renegades (New York Yankees, High-A)

Last week’s stats: 1-0, 5.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

Summary: Way fired his second straight shutout Thursday against Jersey Shore. The Cumberland Valley product pitched 5 1/3 innings where he surrendered three hits, walked one and struck out five. With the shutout, Way hasn't allowed a run in his last 10 1/3 innings. He also corralled the win Thursday, his third of the 2022 campaign. 

Hayden Seig (P)

032616-sntl-spt-Mechanicsburg-Dallastown-1.jpg

Hayden Seig

Team: Tri-City Dust Devils (Los Angeles Angels, High-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

Summary: Seig recorded one relief appearance for Tri-City last week. The Mechanicsburg alumnus twirled 1 1/3 innings, walked a pair and struck out two. He didn't allow a hit. Seig's impressive rookie season in the minors continues, as he's compiled a 4-1 record and a 2.37 ERA across two levels. 

Justin Williams (3B)

District 3 Baseball Championship: Cumberland Valley vs Red Lion

Cumberland Valley's Justin Williams prepares to bat in the 2018 District 3 Class 6A championship at Reading FirstEnergy Stadium.

Team: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Houston Astros, Single-A)

Last week’s stats: 2 for 13, 1 HR, 1 BB, 4 RBI

Notes: Williams cooled off following a 5 for 6 start at the plate to open his season. Still, the Cumberland Valley grad remained productive as he launched his first home run Friday in a 2 for 3 showing at the dish that included four RBIs. Williams sports a .368 batting average across 19 at-bats so far this spring. 

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

