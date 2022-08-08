Pro Baseball Local Recap: Beck Way makes Quad Cities debut; Michael Morales rebounds on the mound

Benny Montgomery (OF)

Team: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies, Single-A)

Last week’s stats: 2 for 10, 1 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI

Summary: Montgomery saw limited time at the plate last week, batting a 2 for 10 clip with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. The limited time was due to only playing in three games, as the Red Land alumnus hasn't seen any action since Thursday, where he exited the game after one at-bat. Montgomery's average sits at .282 on the season.

Michael Morales (P)

Team: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners, Single-A)

Last week’s stats: 1-0, 5.2 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

Summary: Morales rebounded from a rocky July 27 start last week. In his Tuesday start, the East Pennsboro graduate worked a dominant 5 2/3 innings, scattering five hits on one run while walking one and striking out four. He also collected his fifth win of the year. Through 20 starts this season, Morales carries a 5-6 record, a 5.69 earned-run average and has fanned 95 batters.

Hunter Schryver (P)

Team: Charlotte Knights (White Sox, Triple-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

Summary: In a quiet week out of the Charlotte bullpen, Schryver registered just one relief appearance. The former Cumberland Valley southpaw allowed a run to cross home on one hit and punched out one. Schryver's remained steady throughout his 2022 campaign, sporting a 2.79 ERA across 27 games.

Beck Way (P)

Team: Quad Cities River Bandits (Kansas City Royals, High-A)

Last week’s stats: 1-1, 10.2 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 5 BB, 13 K

Summary: Way made his Quad Cities debut Tuesday since being dealt to the Royals from the Yankees. It was an up-and-down week for the CV product, having recorded a 1-1 record across two starts. In the outings, Way combined for 10 2/3 innings, permitting eight hits on eight runs, issuing five walks and striking out 13. The flip-flop starts increased his season ERA to 4.12.

Hayden Seig (P)

Team: Tri-City Dust Devils (Los Angeles Angels, High-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 0.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

Summary: Seig struggled in his lone relief opportunity last week. The Mechanicsburg graduate surrendered two runs on two hits and issued a pair of free passes. He spun only a 1/3 of an inning. Since his promotion to Tri-City in May, Seig has seen his ERA gradually rise to a 4.00 across 27 appearances.

Justin Williams (3B)

Team: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Houston Astros, Single-A)

Last week’s stats: 4 for 19, 1 2B, 3 RBI, 4 R, 2 BB

Notes: Williams stayed on pace with his recent batting trend, as he slashed a 4 for 19 line last week. Among the four hits was a double in addition to three RBIs, four runs and two walks. The former CV standout is batting .244 on the year with three home runs and 20 RBIs.