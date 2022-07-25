Pro Baseball Local Recap: Beck Way fires six-inning no-hitter; Benny Montgomery keeps the pace at the plate

Benny Montgomery (OF)

Team: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies, Single-A)

Last week’s stats: 5 for 14, 1 2B, 1 BB, 1 SB, 3 RBI

Summary: After a multiple-game absence, Montgomery returned to the Fresno lineup in commanding fashion last week. Across three games, the Red Land alumnus batted 5 for 14, including a double, a walk and 3 RBIs. He also displayed his gazelle-like speed by stealing his fourth base of the year. Montgomery improved his batting average to .308 with the impressive week.

Michael Morales (P)

Team: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners, Single-A)

Last week’s stats: N/A

Summary: Morales didn't pitch following all-star break last week. Through 18 starts this season, the East Pennsboro grad carries a 4-6 record and a 5.49 earned-run average.

Hunter Schryver (P)

Team: Charlotte Knights (White Sox, Triple-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 1-0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

Summary: Mr. Consistency himself, Schryver continued to make his case for a big-league call-up with another stellar relief appearance last week. In one inning, the former Cumberland Valley southpaw kept the bases empty and struck out one batter. Schryver remains one of Charlotte's top-notch relievers, having improved his ERA to 2.08 with the scoreless outing.

Beck Way (P)

Team: Hudson Valley Renegades (New York Yankees, High-A)

Last week’s stats: 1-0, 6.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 4 K

Summary: Take a bow, Beck Way. The former Cumberland Valley standout fired his second career no-hit appearance Saturday against the Wilmington Blue Rocks on the road. Across six innings, Way kept the hosts at bay, allowing just a trio of walks while fanning four. In the process, he collected his fifth win of the season.

Hayden Seig (P)

Team: Tri-City Dust Devils (Los Angeles Angels, High-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 1.0 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

Summary: Seig's return from the all-star break didn't go as planned. In one inning, the former Mechanicsburg ace was bombarded for five runs on six hits and punched out two. The uncharacteristic appearance ballooned Seig's season ERA to a 2.48. He didn't record the loss.

Justin Williams (3B)

Team: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Houston Astros, Single-A)

Last week’s stats: 3 for 8, 1 2B, 1 BB

Notes: Williams bounced back at the plate last week, slashing a 3 for 8 clip. The Cumberland Valley product's week opened with an 0 for 5 start before he turned in a 3 for 3 day Sunday, including a double and a walk. Williams has maintained a steady .258 average this year.