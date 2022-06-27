Pro Baseball Local Recap: Beck Way extends impressive month; Benny Montgomery makes return from IL

Benny Montgomery (OF)

Team: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies, Single-A)

Last week’s stats: 1 for 3

Summary: After a month's stay on in the injured list, Montgomery returned to action Saturday. The Red Land grad began his path back to Fresno with a rehab assignment with the Rockies' rookie ball affiliate. In his lone appearance, Montgomery batted 1 for 3 with a single and struck out twice.

Michael Morales (P)

Team: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners, Single-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 4.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 2 K

Summary: Two home runs hurt Morales in his lone start last week. The East Pennsboro alumnus pitched four innings Friday, where he scattered six hits on three runs, walked three and struck out a pair. Through 14 starts this season, Morales owns a 3-5 record, a 5.57 earned-run average and has rung up 62 batters across 63 innings.

Hunter Schryver (P)

Team: Charlotte Knights (White Sox, Triple-A)

Last week’s stats: 1-0, 2.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 2 K

Summary: Schryver had trouble with command in two relief appearances last week but kept the damage to a minimal. Despite issuing a combined four walks, the former Cumberland Valley southpaw allowed a lone run on two hits and punched out two. He also collected his second win of the season Saturday against Worcester. Schryver currently maintains a 3.00 ERA across 17 appearances this spring.

Beck Way (P)

Team: Hudson Valley Renegades (New York Yankees, High-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 5.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

Summary: It's been a month to remember for Way. The Cumberland Valley product dominated in a start Friday where he spun 5 2/3 innings of one-run ball, surrendering one hit while walking a pair and fanning five. Way, who could still pitch one more time this month, has fired an astounding 0.86 ERA in June, which includes 22 punch outs in 21 frames of work.

Hayden Seig (P)

Team: Tri-City Dust Devils (Los Angeles Angels, High-A)

Last week’s stats: 1-0, 0.2 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

Summary: Seig boosted his record to 6-1 Thursday in a brief appearance out of the bullpen. Across 2/3 of an inning, the Mechanicsburg grad permitted one hit but was beat for three runs (one earned). He also issued a pair of free passes. Seig has remained consistent in his debut campaign and currently carries a 2.28 ERA.

Justin Williams (3B)

Team: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Houston Astros, Single-A)

Last week’s stats: 5 for 23, 1 HR, 4 R, 2 BB, 2 RBI

Notes: Williams opened his week on a sputtering 1 for 14 start before cranking out four hits in his final nine at-bats. The Cumberland Valley and Penn State product went 5 for 23 last week, including his second round-tripper of the season. Williams' week also consisted of four runs scored, two walks and two RBIs.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

