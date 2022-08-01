Pro Baseball Local Recap: Beck Way assigned to Quad Cities, Justin Williams tags third home run

Benny Montgomery (OF)

Team: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies, Single-A)

Last week’s stats: 4 for 22, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 2 SB

Summary: Montgomery's bat cooled off this past week as the Red Land graduate batted a 4 for 22 clip, all singles. In that span, he drove in one run, walked once and stole a pair of bases. Montgomery's average sits at a productive .288 across 139 at-bats this season.

Michael Morales (P)

Team: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners, Single-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 4.0 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 3 BB, 4 K

Summary: Morales made his return to the mound Wednesday after a 10-day gap in between starts. In the outing against Fresno, the East Pennsboro product was rocked for eight runs (seven earned) on eight hits, walked three and struck out four. For the first time of their minor league career, Morales and Montgomery faced one another.

Hunter Schryver (P)

Team: Charlotte Knights (White Sox, Triple-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-1, 2.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 2 K

Summary: Schryver saddled his first loss of the season last week in one of two relief appearances. Across a pair of innings, the former Cumberland Valley southpaw surrendered two runs on a home run and issued four free passes. He also fanned two batters. Despite the runs, Schryver still carries a solid 2.57 earned-run average into August.

Beck Way (P)

Team: Quad Cities River Bandits (Kansas City Royals, High-A)

Last week’s stats: N/A

Summary: Way has made the jump from upstate New York to the heart of the Midwest. The former CV standout was part of the New York Yankees three-for-one trade for Kansas City Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi Wednesday night. With the trade, Way was assigned to the Quad Cities River Bandits Thursday, the High-A affiliate of the Royals. He has yet to make his River Bandits debut.

Hayden Seig (P)

Team: Tri-City Dust Devils (Los Angeles Angels, High-A)

Last week’s stats: 0-0, 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

Summary: Seig bounced back last week after a rough stretch the two weeks prior. In one relief appearance, the Mechanicsburg alumnus went two innings where he allowed two hits, walked none and punched out two. The duo of scoreless frames improved his season ERA to 3.53 across both Single and High-A.

Justin Williams (3B)

Team: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Houston Astros, Single-A)

Last week’s stats: 4 for 21, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 3 R, 4 BB

Notes: Despite batting a 4 for 21 clip last week, Williams reached base on eight occasions. One of his four hits was a two-run round-tripper last Tuesday, his third of the season. In addition to the home run the CV product worked four walks and posted three runs. Williams holds a .248 batting average entering August.