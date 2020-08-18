PIAA's Lombardi to Pa. Athletic Oversight Committee: 'It is worth at least attempting to pursue' fall sports

“Those are the numbers we’ve been looking for all along,” PIAA associate executive director Melissa Mertz said after the meeting, according TribLive.com. “Since June, we gave the green light for schools to open up their campuses and their athletic field and weight rooms and gyms to let kids have out of season voluntary workouts. We had not been hearing of any mass outbreaks or any major issues. Now we have the numbers to back that up.”

“We would like to move forward,” Lombardi said. “I think we have a good recipe for success.”

Also Tuesday morning, Pennsylvania secretary of health Dr. Rachel Levine said the governor would not stand in the PIAA's way if they decide to move forward with fall sports and would not enforce a mandate.

If the PIAA does indeed move forward, Lombardi said the PIAA would need help making indoor sports, like girls volleyball and boys and girls water polo, work because of the limit on how many people are allowed at indoor gatherings. The current guidelines say no more than 25 people at an indoor gathering, which would not be feasible for a sport like volleyball, with 12-player teams alone.

"It makes little sense [to be restricted to that number] for spacious gymnasiums and natatoriums,” Lombardi said.