PIAA's Lombardi to Pa. Athletic Oversight Committee: 'It is worth at least attempting to pursue' fall sports

The PIAA is ready to move forward with fall sports — with or without Gov. Tom Wolf's well-wishes.
Dr. Robert Lombardi had a hearing Tuesday morning in front of six state legislators comprising the Pennsylvania Athletic Oversight Committee, where he made his pitch pitch to move forward with the high school sports. The meeting came after the PIAA said they were still "concerned" after meeting with Wolf's administration.
“It is worth at least attempting to pursue a fall sports program,” Lombardi said. "We would like to move forward with the start of fall sports. It is important to make this attempt.”
After Wolf announced his "strong recommendation" that high school and youth sports should not play until Jan. 1 two weeks ago, Lombardi and the PIAA have been pushing to keep chugging along. He argued during the hearing that positive cases of COVID-19 among student-athletes are extremely minimal and the PIAA had developed extensive health and safety guidelines over the past few months.
PIAA's Sports Medicine Advisory Committee submitted data in which more than 30,000 high school athletes were screened by athletic trainers in Pa. since the return to voluntary workouts July 1 and only four were positive for coronavirus. Locally, Shippensburg football, Cedar Cliff boys soccer and field hockey and Big Spring girls volleyball have all seen positive cases of COVID-19 that forced them to shut down offseason workouts for two weeks.
“Those are the numbers we’ve been looking for all along,” PIAA associate executive director Melissa Mertz said after the meeting, according TribLive.com. “Since June, we gave the green light for schools to open up their campuses and their athletic field and weight rooms and gyms to let kids have out of season voluntary workouts. We had not been hearing of any mass outbreaks or any major issues. Now we have the numbers to back that up.”
“We would like to move forward,” Lombardi said. “I think we have a good recipe for success.”
Also Tuesday morning, Pennsylvania secretary of health Dr. Rachel Levine said the governor would not stand in the PIAA's way if they decide to move forward with fall sports and would not enforce a mandate.
If the PIAA does indeed move forward, Lombardi said the PIAA would need help making indoor sports, like girls volleyball and boys and girls water polo, work because of the limit on how many people are allowed at indoor gatherings. The current guidelines say no more than 25 people at an indoor gathering, which would not be feasible for a sport like volleyball, with 12-player teams alone.
"It makes little sense [to be restricted to that number] for spacious gymnasiums and natatoriums,” Lombardi said.
He requested the state change the number of people allowed at indoor gatherings be raised to 25% capacity, similar to current guidelines for restaurants and bars. He also requested help from the state for liability insurance coverage.
“I genuinely worry about their mental health,” Mark Evans, head football coach at Manheim Township, said during the hearing. “Students that are connected do better in school. Without these activities I'm concerned about what will happen without that connection. I worry about what they will be doing outside (of school) if they do not have these positive, safe activities at school.”
The PIAA will hold another board of directors meeting Friday, when it is expected they will proceed with the fall season, which will begin Aug. 24. Mid-Penn Conference schools will not begin its preseason until Sept. 4.
