PIAA Wrestling: Cumberland Valley to host state team wrestling championships in late March

The final stage of the wrestling postseason is finalized.
The PIAA Team Wrestling Championships will be held March 22-27, with the semifinals and finals March 27 at Cumberland Valley High School. The PIAA board of directors approved the plan during Wednesday's meeting on Zoom.
The first and second rounds will be held at the higher seed's gym.
That means locations and dates are set for every step of the team and individual postseason for District 3 teams.
And it means a very short trip for Boiling Springs, which won its ninth District 3 team title Monday.
The stages of the postseason for teams in Cumberland County are now:
- District 3 team championships: completed
- District 3 individual sectional tournaments: Saturday at various sites
- District 3 Class 2A individual championship: Sunday at CD East
- District 3 Class 3A individual championships: Feb. 27 at Spring Grove
- PIAA Class 2A individual southeast regional: Feb. 27 at CD East
- PIAA Class 3A individual super regional: March 6 at Altoona
- PIAA Class 2A individual super regional: March 6 at Martz Hall, Pottsville
- PIAA Class 2A individual championships: March 12 at Giant Center
- PIAA Class 3A individual championships: March 13 at Giant Center
- PIAA team championships: March 22-27, semifinals/finals at CVHS
Executive director Dr. Robert Lombardi said they aren't sure they can have spectators at either the state individual or team championships due to COVID-19 capacity limits Gov. Tom Wolf's office has put in place.
The Giant Center has a max capacity during the pandemic of 500 people, which will leave little to no room for fans. The CV Eagle Dome's capacity is lower, and it therefore might be tough to fit fans with having multiple teams competing that day.
All rounds of the postseason will be livestreamed, with sectionals livestreamed by the individual schools while the district championships and state regionals and championships all handled by FloWrestling.
