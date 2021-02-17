PIAA Wrestling: Cumberland Valley to host state team wrestling championships in late March

Executive director Dr. Robert Lombardi said they aren't sure they can have spectators at either the state individual or team championships due to COVID-19 capacity limits Gov. Tom Wolf's office has put in place.

The Giant Center has a max capacity during the pandemic of 500 people, which will leave little to no room for fans. The CV Eagle Dome's capacity is lower, and it therefore might be tough to fit fans with having multiple teams competing that day.

All rounds of the postseason will be livestreamed, with sectionals livestreamed by the individual schools while the district championships and state regionals and championships all handled by FloWrestling.

