PIAA will allow offseason workouts in counties given go-ahead by state, health officials

High school athletes, coaches and fans looking for any trickle of information about the status of the fall season got a morsel Wednesday.
The PIAA Board of Directors decided at the end of Wednesday’s four-hour virtual meeting it would allow the executive director, Dr. Robert Lombardi, to allow offseason workouts to resume prior to June 30 while following proper “policies and procedures” if the state opens restrictions on organized sports before that date.
When the state shut down schools in March as concern of the spreading coronavirus pandemic mounted, the PIAA suspended all offseason practices until June 30.
The PIAA’s next board meeting is June 15. Effectively, if Gov. Tom Wolf moves counties to the green phase of the state’s reopening program before that date, or if Wolf changes restrictions in yellow phase to allow certain athletic competitions or gatherings, Lombardi will allow schools and teams in those regions to resume offseason practice without the whole PIAA needing to grant approval.
More than half of the state’s counties are in the yellow phase, which currently bars any organized sports; most of the southeast is still in red, and the Philadelphia area is likely to remain that way for some time with the pandemic far from over. Cumberland County is scheduled to go from red to yellow on Friday.
“Obviously, we have to follow what the governor says, and that’s going to be our primary deal here,” Bob Hartman said. “It’s only my personal opinion that if athletes or students are allowed to participate ... I don’t honestly care what the date is.”
Wolf said during a press conference Wednesday the state is reviewing new policies for the return of sports as NASCAR itches to hold a race at Pocono Raceway later this summer and MLB, the NHL, NBA and NFL draw closer to returning to some form of action at various dates. Wolf said new policies for professional and amateur sports could be released in the coming days, but there’s no indication what that means for high school sports.
“The news today indicates the governor is going to have more detailed guidelines from sports reopening towards the end of the week,” Lombardi said.
The discussion and approved motion followed a trend moments before where several members spoke in support of allowing teams and schools to resume competition as soon as they’re able, even if some counties may be weeks or months behind.
“My opinion is, if we can let kids go, let’s let them go,” Hartman said.
“I agree with Bob Hartman 100%,” Cumberland Valley athletic director Mike Craig said.
'It’s been a test': How senior throwers, jumpers and vaulters are staying motivated, continuing to train without a season
Taking the long view: Luke Wagner can't pitch Red Land to a second straight PIAA title. Now he's weighing baseball future via MLB draft, college
Those who spoke also said there’s no rush to decide what to do with postseasons, or even if they should host district and state tournaments in the fall. The PIAA seemed more interested in having any type of season more than having a full season.
On Monday, the National Federation of State High School Associations released guidelines for states on how to potentially reopen high school athletics. Lombardi said earlier in the meeting when answering some questions from the media that the guidelines were “a resource document.” Lombardi said he was in talks with the NFHS, and he and Melissa Mertz said they are talking with their own Sport Medicine Advisory Committee to determine the best course of action.
Read the NFHS guidelines for safe high school sports competition in 2020-21: Phased return to activity, safety and sanitization, attendance and masks
Lombardi said it was too early for the PIAA to release its own guidelines for the upcoming athletic calendar, especially without guidance from Wolf and the state’s Department of Health.
“I’ll give you the example of what Massachusetts did. Massachusetts came up with all sorts of plans for their spring sports,” Lombardi said, “and the people got all excited, and the governor came out and closed schools and just shut everything down. And they faced a lot of backlash for giving people false hope or pretense that things weren’t going to be closed. So, we’re cautious about that.”
He did not offer a timeline for when those policies could be unveiled, either.
PIAA sports were shut down March 12 and canceled permanently in mid-April, prematurely ending the basketball and Class 2A swimming state championships and denying all spring sports but boys tennis (which got in three days of competition) a season.
District 3 has its board meeting Thursday at 9 a.m.
Running: Still waiting to make Olympic debut, Neely Spence Gracey is learning patience as new mother and pro athlete during pandemic
From Legos to PPE: Trinity grad Emily Ward putting engineering interests, 3D printer to use helping supply doctors, dentists
'It took one shift': How Cumberland Valley grad Julie Nightwine went from leading Stevenson volleyball to helping COVID-19 patients
Also during the four-hour meeting:
- , meaning the team will compete in 4A in the next cycle.
- The PIAA was expected to pass through on first read a proposal to cut wrestling from 14 weight classes to 13, eliminating 182. Instead, a motion was passed to present the proposal to the SMAC to review it
- .
- The PIAA passed on second read a “supplemental disqualification” of two games for athletes and coaches who curse at, assault or otherwise use “obscene” actions and comments against officials in an effort to provide stiffer punishment. The PIAA sees a growing number of incidents in various sports.
- The PIAA will hand out 2A swimming championship medals to those swimmers who were Top 8 in an event based on their seed time.
- The PIAA is providing a $20 credit to spring officials who paid dues for this season to be applied to the 2021 spring season.
- The PIAA passed on a third read a proposal to require girls competing in boys postseason golf competitions to tee off from the same box as the boys.
Sentinel Senior Day: Celebrating our local Class of 2020 spring athletes
Happy Sentinel Senior Day.
Today, we celebrate the Class of 2020 spring sports seniors — a class of more than 560 across more than a dozen schools in Cumberland County and Dillsburg.
You deserve a day dedicated to you. This was supposed to be an exciting spring — the most competitive, fun and important season of your high school careers. It was to be filled with laughs, sweaty practices and emotional wins over career rivals.
You had prom coming up, graduation around the corner. Some of you were still weighing decisions about your future, whether it be college or something else.
This is an important year for you all, and one you'll never forget. The coronavirus pandemic has made sure of that.
But today will not be about mourning those losses. Today, we celebrate.
Today, we recognize a historic class of student-athletes. Included in these pages are your memories and your future plans in your own words. There are photos — from the confines of home, in the midst of competition, in your Senior Day best — to accompany this. And a list of all of your classmates to remember for a long time.
You have the rest of your lives ahead of you. Some of you will get another chance to compete in college and perhaps beyond. Some will become doctors, entrepreneurs, community activists, firefighters, police officers or members of the military defending our country.
You may start a family one day. You may travel the world. You may build a life far away or right down the street from your childhood home. Maybe we’ll cover a few of you in the coming years as coaches. It will be exciting to see how your lives play out.
So, cheers to you. All of you. Congratulations on final careers as students and athletes, and good luck in your future endeavors, whatever shape they may take.
- The Sentinel Sports Staff: Jake Adams, Mallory Merda and Michael Heaton
The Sentinel celebrates the Bulldogs spring senior athletes.
The Sentinel celebrates the Bubblers spring senior athletes.
The Sentinel celebrates the Lions spring senior athletes.
The Sentinel celebrates the Thundering Herd spring senior athletes.
The Sentinel celebrates the Colts spring senior athletes.
The Sentinel celebrates the Eagles spring senior athletes.
The Sentinel celebrates the Panthers spring senior athletes.
The Sentinel celebrates the Wildcats spring senior athletes.
The Sentinel celebrates the Polar Bears spring senior athletes.
The Sentinel celebrates the Patriots spring senior athletes.
The Sentinel celebrates the Greyhounds spring senior athletes.
The Sentinel celebrates the Shamrocks spring senior athletes.
The Sentinel celebrates the Bobcats spring senior athletes.
Sentinel Senior Day was a community supported effort involving high school athletes, coaches, athletic directors, families and photographers.
Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.