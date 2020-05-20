PIAA will allow offseason workouts in counties given go-ahead by state, health officials

“Obviously, we have to follow what the governor says, and that’s going to be our primary deal here,” Bob Hartman said. “It’s only my personal opinion that if athletes or students are allowed to participate ... I don’t honestly care what the date is.”

Wolf said during a press conference Wednesday the state is reviewing new policies for the return of sports as NASCAR itches to hold a race at Pocono Raceway later this summer and MLB, the NHL, NBA and NFL draw closer to returning to some form of action at various dates. Wolf said new policies for professional and amateur sports could be released in the coming days, but there’s no indication what that means for high school sports.

“The news today indicates the governor is going to have more detailed guidelines from sports reopening towards the end of the week,” Lombardi said.

The discussion and approved motion followed a trend moments before where several members spoke in support of allowing teams and schools to resume competition as soon as they’re able, even if some counties may be weeks or months behind.

“My opinion is, if we can let kids go, let’s let them go,” Hartman said.

“I agree with Bob Hartman 100%,” Cumberland Valley athletic director Mike Craig said.