The PIAA approved a new rule interpretation at Wednesday’s Board of Directors meeting, stating that athletes who pass eighth grade and voluntarily repeat that year will begin using up their eight semesters (four years) of high school eligibility.

TribLIVE.com’s Chris Harlan reported that the issue was brought forth by District 1 officials. The rule was passed unanimously at the meeting and the change affects students currently in sixth grade or younger and not those who currently attend junior high or high school.

Previously, junior high student-athletes were permitted to take an unofficial redshirt year by repeating eighth grade and sitting out a season. Under PIAA rules, student-athletes are permitted to compete up to six seasons beyond the sixth grade and four beyond eighth grade.

The new rule change will take effect July 1.

In other news, the PIAA unanimously approved adopting girls wrestling on a first-name basis. Two more votes at future meetings will be needed to officially sanction the sport. The third and final vote will also need a two-thirds majority.

As of Thursday, Pennsylvania had reached 101 girls wrestling programs.