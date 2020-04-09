PIAA Sports: Spring sports coaches react to the PIAA's decision to cancel the season

After Gov. Tom Wolf announced the closure of all K-12 schools across the state because of the coronavirus on Thursday morning, the PIAA cancelled the spring sports season and the remaining winter sports championships.
The news came as a shock to some and a no-brainer decision to others.
Boys tennis was the only spring sport to get in a few games before postponements, while other sports got only a few practices in.
Here are what spring sports around the Sentinel-area had to say about the cancellation:
Dave Heisey, Trinity boys lacrosse: "I am really not surprised that we came to this conclusion. I had a really bad feeling at our last practice on March 13 that it was indeed our last practice. The 14 seniors on my team have been on my mind constantly — this is the largest and most talented senior class that I have had, and this is the deepest, most talented team that I have ever had. This situation is so much bigger than sports. If we can come out of this with a greater appreciation for life and what is truly important, then this pandemic produced something positive. But, man, I still really wish I could have seen what this group could have accomplished on the field."
Matt Healey, Cumberland Valley boys lacrosse: "The PIAA Board of Directors canceling all spring sports for the year is unfortunate for all the players, parents and coaches, but I believe it's a small sacrifice to save lives during these uncharted times. My heart goes out to all the seniors that cannot experience their final high school season. I told my team that we should have no regrets with all the hard work put in for our 2020 season preparations. In life, you always prepare 100%, and we did just that."
Emily Savini, Cumberland Valley girls lacrosse (from a letter she sent her team): "One quote from the press release that stuck out to me was: 'As we navigate through this difficult time we need to remember the lessons that interscholastic athletics has taught us: cooperation, patience, sacrifice, responsibility, respect and perseverance.' We must respect the decisions made by those in charge and persevere through with positivity and memories. We must sacrifice this season in order to keep ourselves and others safe. We have a responsibility to our families and friends to social distance ourselves for the unknown future to ensure that there is a future for all of those that may be at risk. We have learned to have patience even when we don’t know the answers. As athletes and people, you all will grow during this time if you allow yourself to. You are being held responsible to make the right decisions, work hard, set a schedule and stay active all on your own. It is up to you whether you will use this time to better yourself for the future. … To my seniors, I am heartbroken for you. You girls deserve so much more than this. I have been beyond proud and honored to watch all of you step up as leaders this year on and off the field."
Steve Darchicourt, Boiling Springs softball: "First and foremost, me and my assistant coaches' thoughts and well wishes go to each and every one of our players, parents and supporters. This is a truly trying time for us all, but we have to keep the high school sports seasons in perspective to the overall challenge that we are facing right now. This is a worldwide crisis, and with each day we learn new things about it and what we need to do to keep each other safe and healthy. We are certainly disappointed in not having our season play out. Our team has no seniors this year, although that doesn’t make it any less important for the players we do have. I know they would want to be out on the field every single day. The work our young group of players put in during preseason and the dedication and desire has grown stronger and stronger each day we were with them. Our captains, Carly Galbraith and Cora Fries, were really taking the team under their wings with such a young, unproven group of players. I know the sky is the limit for these girls and once we do get the opportunity to put them together again, they will pick up where they left off and continue working toward success. They know they have unfinished business, they just wanted the chance to show it. We’ll get there. Coach Galbraith and I are extremely proud of their resilience and attitude in such unprecedented times. In the face of such a challenge, they know they could choose to get down about it, or they could look toward the future and the great possibilities that they will have next season. I know every single one of them is looking forward to next season. Those teams with senior players, we do feel sorry that they didn’t get the chance to play out their senior season and enjoy the recognition and experiences that come along with that. We’re hopeful that in the grand scheme of it all, though, that they can look past it and move forward with positive thoughts and appreciation for what they were able to accomplish, and excited about their next steps in their young lives."
Laura Keim, Carlisle softball: "Sadness, disappointment, heartache. That's what I am feeling right now when it comes to softball. I am especially sad for our wonderful seniors, Mia Howard, Bree Geiling, Abby Lindsay and Ravyn Byers, who have given four years to our program and can't see it to the end. I hope this makes everyone appreciate what softball means to our lives. Next year, our team is going to come out hungrier than ever."
Ally Brehm, Carlisle girls lacrosse: "This season had a lot of unknowns going in for Carlisle, but I could never in my wildest dreams imagine the reality we are all experiencing. I can't sit here and say I thought we were going to have a record-breaking season in the stat book, but it was definitely the season we were eager to play to prepare us for what our future holds. … As a coach, it has been so hard to bring positive insight to such a negative circumstance, but the group of young ladies I have had the pleasure of working with this year makes it a lot easier on me. They have sent funny videos to each other, been working out, working on their stick skills, sending me videos for coaching critique on shooting and footwork and simply keeping the lines of communication open with myself and each other to make sure we are all getting through this as a unit. The pain I feel for the seniors brings tears to my eyes almost every time I even think about it. So much has been erased from what the true high school experience is really about. As students, athletes, siblings, children, coaches and just simply human beings, we need to focus all of our energy into the things in our lives that we are able to control. I am all about taking strides in the direction of aspects of our lives of which we can control. I truly believe having this season 'taken' from the girls is growing their appreciation for the game and their teammates immensely. It is already propelling them to work harder so we can excel next year."
Nick Mallos, Cumberland Valley boys tennis: "I just sent a text to the team letting them know that the season was officially canceled. These are difficult times and very unfortunate for our seniors and their teammates who will miss this season. This would have been my 44th season, which I will always remember for the wrong reasons. The most important thing is that we all stay safe and healthy."
Brian Hager, Mechanicsburg track and field: "Truthfully, this is hard. I know that I have been preparing for this — it is not unexpected — but it still hits hard. The toughest of all is not being able to look at each student to tell them we’re here to support them. I tell our team regularly that I hope high school is not the end of their athletic career, and they move on to other levels and keep doing this for a long time. But, missing out on this season with their teammates and friends will be impactful. I know that so many in our world are giving so much right now and sports can seem trivial, but sports also has an amazing way of bringing people together, and I am saddened that these young people are missing out on those chances. It is helpful to finally know for sure. For a while it seemed like a forgone conclusion, but we still wanted to be optimistic and hold on to some hope. At this point, we can now begin to process the emotions and feelings and help each other through it. For most of our athletes there will be more seasons, but every season is unique and I will miss seeing how this one would have played out. I think that the coaches and others involved in high school sports do so because we want these students to have awesome experiences and learn about themselves. We are going to miss out on many experiences, but that doesn’t mean we stop learning about ourselves. This is mental training and when we get back to being able to do these things, we need to remember not to take it for granted and count it as a blessing to be able to go out and enjoy our sport."
Derek Hockenbery, Cumberland Valley track and field: "I know there is a lot of disappointment regarding the cancellation of the spring season. This will be hard on many spring athletes. I feel especially bad for the seniors that will not get a chance to compete for their high schools one final time, or get to experience a senior year of track and field. What I shared with my team is that the decision is beyond our control. The best we can do at this point is move forward and control the things that we can control, like taking care of ourselves and staying physically fit. I hope to see many of them competing in fall/winter sports and track and field next year."
Paul VonStein, Boiling Springs baseball: "I think we were all hoping for some kind of abbreviated season. While I understand why the decision was made, it is disappointing for the athletes, especially the seniors."
Mike Gutshall, Big Spring softball: "Very heartbreaking for our seniors. They have worked hard to get to this point. Softball is just a small part of their senior year. They are missing many other things that go along with the senior year experience, as well as being with friends. I guess this was the correct decision, but I would have rather they waited a little longer to make the decision. If it would have been possible I would have liked to see them get back in school for a couple weeks in June to give the seniors some time."
Terry Ranck, Cumberland Valley boys volleyball: "I don't know where to start. Although we realize that the safety and well-being of the players and their families are the primary concern, the last 40 days were a true roller coaster of emotions, and today's announcement felt like a punch in the gut. I feel really bad for our seniors, Sam Briggs, Eric Kimmett, Stevie Rozyckie (all four-year players for our program) and Ben Duncan, a second-year participant. All of these kids have put in their time over the past few years, and to not get to finish what they started is a hard pill to swallow — words are tough to come by to heal those wounds right now. As for the program itself, going forward we will be fine — 40 kids for tryouts this year and we were really looking forward to getting a very talented freshman class of 10 an important developmental year on the court, but now we will have to accomplish that during the offseason. Lots of work ahead of us to make up for missing this entire season, but our staff is surrounded by a great group of kids with great parents that will pull us through these trying times."
Josh Petty, Big Spring baseball: "I guess for starters, I just hurt for spring athletes in general. Specifically our guys, especially our seniors. The absolute hardest thing about this whole situation is that as a coach that genuinely cares for my players, I haven’t been able to be there for them. In all my years of coaching, there’s never been an injury or a situation where I wasn’t able to be on hand physically and emotionally to help my player(s) get through whatever speed bump we may have been dealing with. I want my players to lean on me and have that trust to come to me with different things, and have them know I’m there for them — and I’ve not been able to do that this time. My guys are hurting. My staff and I are hurting. As many others are. And we know we aren’t alone. Everyone has been affected negatively in some way, shape or form. People have lost their lives. People aren’t working, etc. This thing is tough to deal with all around. I do believe that the PIAA held tight to the slim hope that we could somehow salvage a shortened season. And hats off to them for doing so. I think in the end, their hands were tied and the decision in reality was no longer up to them. And as hard as it is for me to admit it, I get it and they did what they had to in order to ensure they are doing everything they can for the safety of everyone involved. I pray that, eventually, we can look back on these trying times and have a sort of realization that we grew, learned and are stronger because of what we’ve gone through. Nothing here on earth is guaranteed. And like I tell my guys all the time. Baseball, wins, losses and moments don’t define us. It’s the relationships, the life lessons and the hardships along the way that we’ll really remember. We — the world — will end up stronger by the end of this pandemic. It won’t win. As long as we don’t live in fear. Psalm 46:1 says, “God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble." Even though the world seems to be on pause, God’s got this. Businesses will thrive, schools will be in session, people will gather and baseball will be played again."
Sharon Etter, East Pennsboro softball: "I am so sad for our athletes who have worked all year to prepare for their spring season. I especially feel the deepest sadness for our seniors who have spent their entire high school years working towards being the leaders on and off of the field, playing a sport that they love. To have it come to an end like this is something that no one can comprehend. I truly understand why it has been cancelled, but we all were living each day with hope — hope that a group of amazing athletes could reunite together in a game and in a field playing a game that they love. This season might have been the season that was never played, but it is a group of young ladies whose memories and love will never fade."
