PIAA Sports: Spring sports coaches react to the PIAA's decision to cancel the season

Terry Ranck, Cumberland Valley boys volleyball: "I don't know where to start. Although we realize that the safety and well-being of the players and their families are the primary concern, the last 40 days were a true roller coaster of emotions, and today's announcement felt like a punch in the gut. I feel really bad for our seniors, Sam Briggs, Eric Kimmett, Stevie Rozyckie (all four-year players for our program) and Ben Duncan, a second-year participant. All of these kids have put in their time over the past few years, and to not get to finish what they started is a hard pill to swallow — words are tough to come by to heal those wounds right now. As for the program itself, going forward we will be fine — 40 kids for tryouts this year and we were really looking forward to getting a very talented freshman class of 10 an important developmental year on the court, but now we will have to accomplish that during the offseason. Lots of work ahead of us to make up for missing this entire season, but our staff is surrounded by a great group of kids with great parents that will pull us through these trying times."

Josh Petty, Big Spring baseball: "I guess for starters, I just hurt for spring athletes in general. Specifically our guys, especially our seniors. The absolute hardest thing about this whole situation is that as a coach that genuinely cares for my players, I haven’t been able to be there for them. In all my years of coaching, there’s never been an injury or a situation where I wasn’t able to be on hand physically and emotionally to help my player(s) get through whatever speed bump we may have been dealing with. I want my players to lean on me and have that trust to come to me with different things, and have them know I’m there for them — and I’ve not been able to do that this time. My guys are hurting. My staff and I are hurting. As many others are. And we know we aren’t alone. Everyone has been affected negatively in some way, shape or form. People have lost their lives. People aren’t working, etc. This thing is tough to deal with all around. I do believe that the PIAA held tight to the slim hope that we could somehow salvage a shortened season. And hats off to them for doing so. I think in the end, their hands were tied and the decision in reality was no longer up to them. And as hard as it is for me to admit it, I get it and they did what they had to in order to ensure they are doing everything they can for the safety of everyone involved. I pray that, eventually, we can look back on these trying times and have a sort of realization that we grew, learned and are stronger because of what we’ve gone through. Nothing here on earth is guaranteed. And like I tell my guys all the time. Baseball, wins, losses and moments don’t define us. It’s the relationships, the life lessons and the hardships along the way that we’ll really remember. We — the world — will end up stronger by the end of this pandemic. It won’t win. As long as we don’t live in fear. Psalm 46:1 says, “God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble." Even though the world seems to be on pause, God’s got this. Businesses will thrive, schools will be in session, people will gather and baseball will be played again."