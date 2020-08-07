PIAA Sports: Coaches stuck in limbo after PIAA delays decision on fall sports season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fall sports is still in limbo.

After an emergency PIAA meeting Friday, most are still left in the dark about what the future will hold for fall. The PIAA decided to delay the start of the fall sports season to Aug. 24 after a 30-2 vote in favor of the movement, which meant fall teams still moving through voluntary offseason workouts have more time on their plates.

“Obviously, I am ecstatic that we are able to continue our workouts, and that we’re still on target to begin our season in the coming weeks," Mechanicsburg football coach Anthony Rose said through text. "It’s essential for us to ensure the safety and well-being of our student-athletes, while exploring every possible scenario which allows them to complete their seasons this fall."

"At this point, I’m glad we still have a legitimate shot at having our season," Boiling Springs girls soccer coach Steve Brookens said through email. "After the governor’s statement yesterday, I wasn’t feeling confident that would be the case. As a coach I have adapted to this new normal and and so have my players. The players realize that if we don’t follow the guidelines provided for us that the odds of playing go way down."