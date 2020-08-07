PIAA Sports: Coaches stuck in limbo after PIAA delays decision on fall sports season

Fall sports is still in limbo.
After an emergency PIAA meeting Friday, most are still left in the dark about what the future will hold for fall. The PIAA decided to delay the start of the fall sports season to Aug. 24 after a 30-2 vote in favor of the movement, which meant fall teams still moving through voluntary offseason workouts have more time on their plates.
“Obviously, I am ecstatic that we are able to continue our workouts, and that we’re still on target to begin our season in the coming weeks," Mechanicsburg football coach Anthony Rose said through text. "It’s essential for us to ensure the safety and well-being of our student-athletes, while exploring every possible scenario which allows them to complete their seasons this fall."
"At this point, I’m glad we still have a legitimate shot at having our season," Boiling Springs girls soccer coach Steve Brookens said through email. "After the governor’s statement yesterday, I wasn’t feeling confident that would be the case. As a coach I have adapted to this new normal and and so have my players. The players realize that if we don’t follow the guidelines provided for us that the odds of playing go way down."
And although there is still uncertainty around whether fall sports athletes will get their season or not — especially after Gov. Tom Wolf's "strong recommendation" to have no sports until Jan. 1 — teams are keeping their hopes up that they can hit the fields, turf or quart when the leaves change.
"[We'll] continue with workouts until we hear what’s next," Carlisle football coach Brett Ickes said through text. "It’s hard for young kids to keep a positive attitude when things get changed week after week. Our kids are doing a great job, but I can see it wears on them.”
"We’ve been having safe practices over the summer and believe the plan put together by the Cumberland Valley administration has been effective at keeping student-athletes safe," CV field hockey coach Ashley Taylor said through email. "I know our players, coaches and parents really want a season and look forward to a solution."
While other sports have been holding voluntary offseason workouts for their athletes already, heat acclimation for football is still set to begin Sept. 4, per the Mid-Penn Conference's plan put forth Monday. The Mid-Penn will keep that date even though the PIAA has delayed its season to Aug. 24. Other leagues around the state are taking a similar approach to the Mid-Penn.
The PIAA will meet again Aug. 21. That still leaves several weeks of uncertainty for coaches and teams. For the time being, most coaches will continue to fight for their athletes to safely have their fall seasons to look forward to.
"We are very appreciative of all the PIAA has done this offseason to give us the possibility of a season, especially their statements today," Taylor said. "We are hopeful that further discussions will result in a season for the student-athletes."
"This preseason has been like none I have ever experienced and the uncertainty of what could happen in the future just keeps everyone on edge," Brookens said. "My final thought is that all the kids deserve a chance to play, especially the seniors, and my hope is that they get that chance."
"[I am] cautiously optimistic that all of the [parties] involved will come together and do what’s right for the physical and mental health of our fall athletes," Rose said.
“Definitely want a season for the seniors and all the work that the kids put into preparing for the season," Ickes said. "The decision is not in our hands. I hope for the [kids’] sake that we have a season no matter how many games they allow us to play. In the end I want our players and coaches to be safe.”
