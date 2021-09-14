PIAA recommends vaccination for all eligible high school athletes, coaches, personnel

The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Sports Medicine Advisory Committee issued a statement Tuesday recommending COVID-19 vaccination for all student-athletes, coaches, athletic personnel and officials.

The Sports Medicine Advisory Committee is comprised of athletic trainers, athletic administrators and other health professionals.

“This decision was put forth after the PIAA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC) issued their support and recommendation for vaccine eligible individuals involved in interscholastic athletics to get vaccinated,” PIAA Associate Executive Director Melissa Mertz said in statement.

The recommendation from the SMAC comes in accordance with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as the National Federation of State High School Associations.

The PIAA also announced a vaccination mandate for all inter-district (state) playoff officials in the fall, according to an online bulletin posted Tuesday.

The assignments for state playoff officials are voluntary.

"All officials must be fully vaccinated to officiate any post season inter-district contest," the bulletin reads. "The terms and conditions of PIAA inter-district playoff contracts will include language that all officials working those contests must be fully vaccinated."

