PIAA official: 'Fairly confident' fall sports can proceed

“Athletes are in close contact, not just on the field but in locker rooms and in transit. The virus is not stopping and spreads more easily when people are in close contact,” said the governor's spokesperson, Lyndsay Kensinger. “Minimizing our exposure to COVID-19 is paramount. Our focus remains on safely getting students back to learning and, if possible, in the classroom.”

Some Pennsylvania high schools have already reported virus cases among athletes.

Big Spring suspended volleyball for two weeks after a player tested positive, which came a few weeks after Shippensburg football and a handful of teams at Cedar Cliff also shut down due to positive cases. In Berks County, Exeter Township canceled voluntary workouts this week after three players on two teams contracted the virus. Central Dauphin canceled sports and band last week after several positive tests.

Mertz acknowledged that cases are likely to crop up, but said youth recreational sports have been played in Pennsylvania throughout the summer with no widespread outbreaks reported.

The PIAA has also argued that school-sanctioned sports can help ensure compliance with pandemic safety measures. The organization recently published a 25-page guide with health and safety recommendations for each fall sport.