PIAA: No guidelines for return of offseason workouts expected until next week

High school sports are inching closer and closer to reopening, but it seems the goalpost keeps moving.

On Friday, the PIAA sent out a press release stating that it expects to have safety guidelines mapped out by next week. That wraps up a week in which Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said she anticipated guidelines coming by the end of the week, only for the Pennsylvania Department of Education to tell TribLive.com on Thursday that would not be the case.

According to the statement, the PIAA is also continually working with the PDE to create their own offseason workout guidelines to go along with each school’s individual plans.

The PDE released school reopening guidelines Wednesday morning, which touched on recess and gym class in the green phase but simply stated organized team sports guidelines would “be published separately.”

Right now teams are not allowed to hold offseason workouts until July 1, the start of the 2020-21 academic calendar. That date will hold until Gov. Tom Wolf's administration provides guidelines.