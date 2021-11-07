PIAA Championships: Here are the first-round opponents, sites and times for Sentinel-area teams

Sentinel Staff
The Lions rallied from a 1-0 halftime deficit to defeat Tulpehocken 2-1 for the district title at Hersheypark Stadium.
Tim Gross
The PIAA released the brackets for its state playoffs in various fall sports Saturday and Sunday, revealing the opponents, sites and times for first-round games and matches involving teams across Cumberland County.
Here's where each of the Sentinel-area's teams is scheduled to open the state playoffs
. website
All events are scheduled for Tuesady.
FIELD HOCKEY
Class 3A: Cumberland Valley vs. Northeast at Arcadia University, 6 p.m.
Class 3A: Merion Mercy at Mechanicsburg (Memorial Park), 6 p.m.
Class 2A: Northern vs. Southern Lehigh at Whitehall, 1 p.m.
Class A: Boiling Springs at New Hope, 6 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Class A: Holy Cross at Camp Hill, 6 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Class 4A: Carlisle vs. Downingtown East at Downingtown West, 6 p.m.
Class 3A: St. Hubert's at Mechanicsburg (Northside), 6 p.m.
Class 3A: Red Land at Mars, 5 p.m.
Class 2A: Trinity vs. Bedford at Somerset, 5 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Class 4A: Cumberland Valley at Delaware Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Class 2A: Central Cambria at Trinity, 6 p.m.
Photos: Mechanicsburg defeats Elco for District 3 Class 3A girls soccer title
Jason Malmont / The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Arriel Frey scores a goal during penalty kicks in the District 3 Class 3A girls soccer final against Elco at Hersheypark Stadium Thursday night.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jason Malmont / The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Halle Engle looks for an open teammate to pass to during the second overtime in the District 3 Class 3A girls soccer final at Hersheypark Stadium Thursday night.
Jason Malmont / The Sentinel
Jason Malmont / The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Arriel Frey makes a save during penalty kicks in the District 3 Class 3A girls soccer final against Elco at Hersheypark Stadium Thursday night.
Jason Malmont / The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Sophia Baldini, left, kicks the ball away from in front of Elco's Kailey Eckhart during the second overtime in the District 3 Class 3A girls soccer final at Hersheypark Stadium Thursday night.
Jason Malmont / The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Kyra Dillon looks for an open teammate to pass to during the second overtime in the District 3 Class 3A girls soccer final at Hersheypark Stadium Thursday night.
Jason Malmont / The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Alayna Williams controls the ball in front of Elco's Abigail Sargent during the first overtime in the District 3 Class 3A girls soccer final at Hersheypark Stadium Thursday night.
Jason Malmont / The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Marguerite Cicero right, and Elco's Julia Bidelspach scramble to chase a loose ball during the second half in the District 3 Class 3A girls soccer final at Hersheypark Stadium Thursday night.
Jason Malmont / The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Alayna Williams, right, and Elco's Abigail Sargent collide during the second half in the District 3 Class 3A girls soccer final at Hersheypark Stadium Thursday night.
Jason Malmont / The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Bella Gilliard, right, drives the ball down the field as Elco's Carsyn Boyer, left, applies pressure during the second half in the District 3 Class 3A girls soccer final at Hersheypark Stadium Thursday night.
Jason Malmont / The Sentinel
Jason Malmont / The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Alayna Williams, back, and Elco's Abigail Sargent leap to try and gain control of a high bounce ball during the second half in the District 3 Class 3A girls soccer final at Hersheypark Stadium Thursday night.
Jason Malmont / The Sentinel
Jason Malmont / The Sentinel
Jason Malmont / The Sentinel
Jason Malmont / The Sentinel
Jason Malmont / The Sentinel
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jason Malmont / The Sentinel
