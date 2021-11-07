 Skip to main content
PIAA Championships: Here are the first-round opponents, sites and times for Sentinel-area teams

Camp Hill Tulpehocken 2

Camp Hill celebrates after defeating Tulpehocken in their District 3 final at Hersheypark Stadium Wednesday night.

 Jason Malmont / The Sentinel

The Lions rallied from a 1-0 halftime deficit to defeat Tulpehocken 2-1 for the district title at Hersheypark Stadium.

The PIAA released the brackets for its state playoffs in various fall sports Saturday and Sunday, revealing the opponents, sites and times for first-round games and matches involving teams across Cumberland County.

Here's where each of the Sentinel-area's teams is scheduled to open the state playoffs for the full brackets, visit the PIAA's website.

All events are scheduled for Tuesady.

FIELD HOCKEY

Class 3A: Cumberland Valley vs. Northeast at Arcadia University, 6 p.m.

Class 3A: Merion Mercy at Mechanicsburg (Memorial Park), 6 p.m.

Class 2A: Northern vs. Southern Lehigh at Whitehall, 1 p.m.

Class A: Boiling Springs at New Hope, 6 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Class A: Holy Cross at Camp Hill, 6 p.m.

District 3 Boys Soccer: Camp Hill secures 6th district title with 2-1 win over Tuplehocken

GIRLS SOCCER

Class 4A: Carlisle vs. Downingtown East at Downingtown West, 6 p.m.

Class 3A: St. Hubert's at Mechanicsburg (Northside), 6 p.m.

People are also reading…

Class 3A: Red Land at Mars, 5 p.m.

Class 2A: Trinity vs. Bedford at Somerset, 5 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Class 4A: Cumberland Valley at Delaware Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A: Central Cambria at Trinity, 6 p.m.

District 3 Volleyball: Trinity sweeps York Catholic for 3rd straight district title
 
