HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

PIAA Championships: Here are the first-round opponents, sites and times for Sentinel-area basketball teams

Cumberland Valley's Jillian Jekot, back, looks for an open lane around Central Dauphin's Marlie Dickerson during the first quarter of the District 3 Class 6A championship game at the Giant Center Thursday afternoon.

 Jason Malmont , The Sentinel

The PIAA released the brackets for its boys and girls basketball state playoffs  Sunday, revealing the official opponents, sites and times for first-round games involving teams across Cumberland County.

Also announced Sunday was preliminary and first-round information for the PIAA individual wrestling tournament scheduled to begin Thursday at Hershey's Giant Center and the Flyers Cup Tournament for club ice hockey teams.

Here's where each of the Sentinel-area's teams is scheduled to open the state playoffs. For the full basketball brackets, click here.

BOYS BASKETBALL

District 3 Boys Basketball: Cumberland Valley earns state berth; Cedar Cliff finishes 4th in 6A

Class 6A: Cedar Cliff at Cheltenham - Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Class 6A: Cumberland Valley at Fox Chapel - Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Class 5A: Upper Moreland at Shippensburg - Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Class 4A: Trinity vs. Collegium Charter at Pottstown High School - Tuesday, 7 p.m.

District 3 Boys Basketball: Lampeter-Strasburg's 9 3-pointers down Shippensburg in Class 5A final

Class A: West Shore Christian at Nativity BVM - Tuesday, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class 6A: Haverford at Cedar Cliff - Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Class 6A: North Allegheny at Cumberland Valley - Tuesday, 7 p.m.

District 3 Girls Basketball: Trinity captures Class 3A title with 46-30 win over York Catholic
District 3 Girls Basketball: Central Dauphin edges out Cumberland Valley for Class 6A title in defensive final
District 3 Girls Basketball: Gettysburg outlasts Mechanicsburg in Class 5A final

Class 5A: Radnor at Mechanicsburg - Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Class 3A: John Bartram at Trinity - Tuesday, 7 p.m.

ICE HOCKEY

Flyers Cup: Cumberland Valley vs. Downingtown East at IceLine, West Chester - Tuesday, 6:45 p.m. (Bracket)

WRESTLING

(Interactive brackets)

Class 2A: Preliminaries and First Round at Giant Center, Hershey - Thursday, 9 a.m.

Class 3A: Preliminaries and First Round at Giant Center, Hershey, 4 p.m.

