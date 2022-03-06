PIAA Championships: Here are the first-round opponents, sites and times for Sentinel-area basketball teams

The PIAA released the brackets for its boys and girls basketball state playoffs Sunday, revealing the official opponents, sites and times for first-round games involving teams across Cumberland County.

Also announced Sunday was preliminary and first-round information for the PIAA individual wrestling tournament scheduled to begin Thursday at Hershey's Giant Center and the Flyers Cup Tournament for club ice hockey teams.

Here's where each of the Sentinel-area's teams is scheduled to open the state playoffs. For the full basketball brackets, click here.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Class 6A: Cedar Cliff at Cheltenham - Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Class 6A: Cumberland Valley at Fox Chapel - Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Class 5A: Upper Moreland at Shippensburg - Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Class 4A: Trinity vs. Collegium Charter at Pottstown High School - Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Class A: West Shore Christian at Nativity BVM - Tuesday, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class 6A: Haverford at Cedar Cliff - Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Class 6A: North Allegheny at Cumberland Valley - Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Class 5A: Radnor at Mechanicsburg - Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Class 3A: John Bartram at Trinity - Tuesday, 7 p.m.

ICE HOCKEY

Flyers Cup: Cumberland Valley vs. Downingtown East at IceLine, West Chester - Tuesday, 6:45 p.m. (Bracket)

WRESTLING

Class 2A: Preliminaries and First Round at Giant Center, Hershey - Thursday, 9 a.m.

Class 3A: Preliminaries and First Round at Giant Center, Hershey, 4 p.m.

