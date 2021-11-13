PIAA Boys Soccer: Camp Hill bows out with Class A quarterfinal loss to Faith Christian

BERNVILLE — Nearly 30 minutes after the final horn sounded, some of the Camp Hill Lions were the last to leave the stadium at Tulpehocken High School on Saturday afternoon.

Their bodies were worn down by going toe-to-toe for 80 minutes against the defending state champions, their faces red from fighting back tears as they processed the outcome, a season-ending 4-1 loss to Faith Christian Academy in the PIAA Class A quarterfinals.

"It's going to hurt for a while," Camp Hill head coach Justin Sheaffer said. "They had a good season and a lot to be proud of, but it's never fun losing the last game.

"We were hoping it was going to be us this year, but it wasn't meant to be."

Faith Christian (16-2-0) used its size advantage and physicality from the opening whistle to keep steady pressure on Camp Hill's back line. The District 1 champion garnered five corners and five shots on goal in the first half. But it wasn't until the 36th minute that the Lions of Faith Christian broke through for a score.

Bobby Elitz dribbled through open space on the left wing before unloading a shot on goal. Camp Hill goalkeeper London Harper managed to block the attempt but couldn't corral the ball, as it bounced free in the goal area. Sophomore Colin Moyer rushed the spot and drove the ball into the back of the net for a 1-0 Faith Christian lead.

Camp Hill (19-4-0) struggled to generate scoring opportunities as it looked for answers to the Faith Christian attack. Chances were few and far between, and then quickly fleeting.

"That's tough on a day like today when the wind's whipping," Sheaffer said. "They're a good team. You have to give them a lot of credit. You try to keep the ball on the ground against a team like that and move without the ball. Today, we just didn't do that."

Halfway through the second period, Camp Hill generated its lone corner of the game, and the Lions took advantage of the situation. The ball was inserted into the scrum in front of the net where Matthew Barnes set up Cole Nelson, who tallied the equalizer at the 58:11 mark.

It was only the sixth goal Faith Christian had allowed all season, but the senior-heavy lineup from Ryan Clymer's squad maintained its composure and stuck to the game plan. Five minutes later, Moyer hit Elitz in stride on the run towards the far post. The senior forward pivoted and shot past a diving Harper into the far corner.

In the 70th minute, Faith Christian tacked on an insurance goal as center back Peyton Curry used the swirling wind to his advantage, floating one over Harper's head from midfield. The Lions finished the scoring with a Brendon Moyer goal with less than a minute remaining in the contest.

"It sucks losing, but you hope if you're going to lose to somebody, it's going to be the state champion," Sheaffer said. "They certainly have the potential."

Faith Christian advances to the semifinals, facing District 11 champion Moravian Academy, a 1-0 quarterfinal over District 3 runner-up Tulpehocken, on Tuesday at a site and time to be determined.

"We're proud of them," Sheaffer said about his seniors. "Their leadership, their work rate. Everything they've done for this program. Getting back to the District 3 championship and beating a good Tulpehocken team. Being one of the better public schools at Single-A is nothing to hang your head about.

"It's never going to be easy, but hopefully, remind them that tomorrow is a new day."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0