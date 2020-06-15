PIAA: Board talks over safety issues, concerns regarding moving wrestling weights from 14 to 13

“I can see where the elimination of a weight class is going to eliminate the opportunity for a specific group of wrestlers not having a chance to participate,” Roberts said.

Roberts also brought up the current situation with COVID-19 affecting wrestlers moving into the new season.

“With the COVID and everything that I can see, no one has the crystal ball to predict if we’re even going to participate this coming fall,” he said. “I think decisions are going to have to be made, things are going to have to be modified and there is a lot of pressure on our coaches and athletes to get ready for the upcoming season.”

With emphasis on a possible new wave of cases, there was push from Anthony Plastino for the PIAA to not make a decision on dropping the 182-pound weight until after the crisis and “reconsider the decision, and take into account all of the people who might be involved.”

What SMAC found

The Sports Medicine Advisory Committee also shared their findings after a meeting June 1 with the PIAA board.