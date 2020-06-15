PIAA: Board talks over safety issues, concerns regarding moving wrestling weights from 14 to 13

While the PIAA’s meeting Monday didn’t talk much about the new return-to-play guidelines issued by Gov. Tom Wolf June 10, wrestling was a very hot topic on the agenda.
And it’s one step closer to becoming a reality after the PIAA unanimously voted to move the weight proposals to a third reading.
The PIAA’s proposal to drop the current lineup of 14 weights down to 13 was approved unanimously in May and was then detoured to the Sports Medicine Advisory Committee for consideration after a letter was sent to the board highlighting safety and health concerns from wrestlers. The 182-pound weight class was to be dropped in the new lineup: 106, 113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 145, 152, 160, 172, 189, 215, 285.
That brought out more concerns from Pennsylvania attorney Richard Sandow and former president of the Pennsylvania Athletic Trainers’ Society and former wrestler George Roberts, who spoke during Monday’s meeting.
Roberts brought up concerns about opportunities to participate among wrestlers by dropping the 182-pound weight class and a concern about stressing over weight. Roberts mentioned the deaths of three collegiate wrestlers in 1997. Jeffrey Reese (University of Michigan), Joseph LaRosa (University of Wisconsin-La Crosse) and Billy Jack Saylor (Campbell University) all died due to complications after using different methods to try to rapidly drop weight.
HS Wrestling: Group petitioning PIAA over proposal for 13 weight classes, which is up for board approval Wednesday
HS Wrestling: PIAA moves forward with 13-weight-class proposal after NFHS effectively delays decision until 2021
“I can see where the elimination of a weight class is going to eliminate the opportunity for a specific group of wrestlers not having a chance to participate,” Roberts said.
Roberts also brought up the current situation with COVID-19 affecting wrestlers moving into the new season.
“With the COVID and everything that I can see, no one has the crystal ball to predict if we’re even going to participate this coming fall,” he said. “I think decisions are going to have to be made, things are going to have to be modified and there is a lot of pressure on our coaches and athletes to get ready for the upcoming season.”
With emphasis on a possible new wave of cases, there was push from Anthony Plastino for the PIAA to not make a decision on dropping the 182-pound weight until after the crisis and “reconsider the decision, and take into account all of the people who might be involved.”
HS & Youth Sports: Gov. Tom Wolf releases broad return-to-play guidelines for counties in yellow, green phases
What SMAC found
The Sports Medicine Advisory Committee also shared their findings after a meeting June 1 with the PIAA board.
According to notes from the committee meeting, SMAC unanimously voted to “support the recommendation of the PIAA Wrestling Steering Committee to change in the number of weight classes from 14 to 13.” SMAC’s meeting focused on just the health and safety side of the proposal.
SMAC found that there are no increased risks of concussions “by individuals of more substantial weight disparities competing against each other” and there are no increased injury risks associated with increasing the 170-pound weight class to 172 and 185 to 189.
The next PIAA meeting is scheduled to take place July 14-15.
HS Football: After 'gut punch' of last three months, coaches eager to make up for lost time when offseason workouts resume
Stuck in a waiting game: While athletic directors are finishing return-to-play plans, coaches remain in limbo
HS Sports: How athletic directors have been preparing while waiting for safety guidelines from PIAA, state
Adams: More questions remain, but enough have been answered right now for PIAA sports to begin their comeback
Email Mallory Merda at mmerda@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @MalloryMerda
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!