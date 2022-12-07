PIAA approves NIL policy, allowing high school athletes to pursue agreements, opportunities

The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association approved an amendment Wednesday allowing student-athletes to participate in Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) opportunities without losing eligibility.

The PIAA board of directors passed the amendment at its meeting Wednesday in Mechanicsburg. Chris Harlan of triblive.com reported the notion passed with a 25-4 vote. The changes immediately go into effect, according to the PIAA.

#PIAA having a debate about NIL policy ... current language bans NIL deals involving weapons, firearms and ammunition ... yet the PIAA sponsors rifle as a sport. District 1 and 12 chairmen (Philadelphia area) say that ban should remain in PIAA policy. — Chris Harlan (@CHarlan_Trib) December 7, 2022

The PIAA is the 22nd high school athletic association in the United States to allow NIL.

The amendment establishes several parameters. Current language prohibits NIL deals involving the following:

Adult entertainment products and services

Alcohol products

Casinos, gambling, including sports betting, the lottery and betting in connection with video games, online games and mobile devices

Tobacco and electronic spoking products and devices

Opioids and prescription pharmaceuticals

Controlled dangerous substances

Weapons, firearms and ammunition

Additionally, anyone affiliated with a high school, employed by a school or that is involved in an athletic program is prohibited from paying players or arranging NIL agreements. In engaging any NIL deals, student-athletes may not make a reference to the PIAA or member schools, including the school team and/or name, nicknames, terms by which the school or team is commonly referred to or identified by and logos.

Wearing school uniforms or school-identifying items, endorsing third-party entities during school or team activities and displaying a logo, insignia or identifying mark of an NIL partner during team or school activities is also prohibited.

In contrary, student-athletes may use their NIL rights through commercial endorsements, a social media presence, promotional activities and other unique digital items and assets. If a student-athlete pursues an NIL agreement, a school’s principal or athletic director must be notified within 72 hours of entering the contract.

The PIAA board of directors also voted upon proposed changes to the competitive balance rule at Wednesday’s meeting. Officials, according to Harlan, voted down the proposed changes with an 18-10 decision, meaning transfers will remain in the formula.