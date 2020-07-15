PIAA approves 13 weight classes in wrestling; adopts optional game modifications for sub-varsity football

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A year of discussion, pushback and setback.

After all of that, the PIAA finally has some resolution.

The PIAA approved unanimously during Wednesday’s board meeting on a third and final read a move to trim wrestling from 14 weight classes to 13, effective for the 2020-21 season.

It came the same day Dr. Robert Lombardi said the PIAA will "stay the course" and attempt to hold a fall sports season despite rising COVID-19 case numbers throughout the state and college conferences canceling, suspending or delaying their fall sports seasons.

The PIAA has spent three years, executive director Robert Lombardi said, exploring cutting weights. Initially last year, the PIAA proposed 12 weight classes. But there was sizable pushback across the state. And when the National Federation of State High School Associations did not take up the proposal at its spring meeting, the PIAA altered course.

Rather than be a pilot program or successfully convince the NFHS to cut weight classes across the country, the PIAA is moving on its own to a new set of weight classes that it hopes will cut down on the number of forfeits and will certainly cut down on the number of dual meets decided by criteria.