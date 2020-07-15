PIAA approves 13 weight classes in wrestling; adopts optional game modifications for sub-varsity football

A year of discussion, pushback and setback.
After all of that, the PIAA finally has some resolution.
The PIAA approved unanimously during Wednesday’s board meeting on a third and final read a move to trim wrestling from 14 weight classes to 13, effective for the 2020-21 season.
It came the same day Dr. Robert Lombardi said the PIAA will "stay the course" and attempt to hold a fall sports season despite rising COVID-19 case numbers throughout the state and college conferences canceling, suspending or delaying their fall sports seasons.
The PIAA has spent three years, executive director Robert Lombardi said, exploring cutting weights. Initially last year, the PIAA proposed 12 weight classes. But there was sizable pushback across the state. And when the National Federation of State High School Associations did not take up the proposal at its spring meeting, the PIAA altered course.
Rather than be a pilot program or successfully convince the NFHS to cut weight classes across the country, the PIAA is moving on its own to a new set of weight classes that it hopes will cut down on the number of forfeits and will certainly cut down on the number of dual meets decided by criteria.
The new weight classes will be: 106, 113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 145, 152, 160, 172, 189, 215 and 285.
“I think it’s the right move,” Lombardi said during a Q&A with media after the meeting.
Lombardi said there were forfeits in 93% of dual meets last season.
Options for sub-varsity football
The PIAA also passed on a final read a rule that will allow junior high, ninth grade and junior varsity football teams to play under modified rules in certain situations.
Both coaches would have to sign off on the arrangement prior to competition. The PIAA hopes it will serve as a better learning opportunity in certain situations.
Among the notable modifications coaches can agree to for a game:
- Kickoff modifications: Team that wins contest can choose to start at own 35-yard line rather than receive the kickoff; the same rule can be used after any team scores; during punts, the receiving team can opt to take possession 35 yards from the last spot of the ball
- Scrimmage modifications: Maximum of 90 minutes; each team will run 10 plays and alternate possessions, and it’s optional to use down-and-distance situations; there shall be no more than 80 combined plays and there will be no score
Notables
Mark Byers said the emerging sports committee wants to explore a policy similar to the NCAA that would streamline how sports like girls wrestling or rugby can become sanctioned PIAA sports.
He said the conversation arose as a push for girls wrestling has increased, with a smattering of schools in the state adopting the sport in recent months. Byers said there is no proposal for a policy yet but hopes to have one at a future meeting.
And the PIAA also said the winter state championships will remain at their current venues for another four years. The organization re-upped on its deals with the Giant Center for state basketball and wrestling championships, and with Bucknell University for state swimming championships.
