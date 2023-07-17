Both Hampden Township and Shippensburg Post 223 suffered losses Monday in the Pennsylvania American Legion Region 4 Tournament at Waynesboro Area High School.

Hampden dropped a 6-3 decision to defending champion Paxton in the winner’s bracket for its first loss of the double-elimination tournament.

Shippensburg bowed out with a 5-3 setback against Hummelstown in the elimination bracket.

Hampden drops into the elimination bracket with a game against Northeastern scheduled for 2 p.m., followed by a game between Paxton and Hummelstown.

Despite a seventh-inning rally that produced all three of its runs, Hampden (14-5) could not overcome a pair of three-run innings from Paxton in the first and third frames. Paxton starter Christian Foltz held Hampden to two hits in the first six innings. He pitchjed 6 2/3 innings, allowing three unearned runs and four total hits while striking out six and walking three. Eight Paxton players recorded a hit, including Brayden Paul, who went 2 for 3 with three RBIs.

Colin Basehore and Kyler Parks drove in runs during Hampden’s three-run comeback bid before Paxton’s Ben Long recorded the final out.

Psxton has outscored opponents 28-8 in its first three games in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Shippensburg (14-5) allowed a piar of runs in the bottom of the first inning and couldn’t overcome the deficit, as Hummelstown added single runs in the third, fourth and sixth innings to maintain its early advantage. Tyce Fischi opened the scoring with an RBI double that platted R. Jorich, and scored on a single by Colin Warner in the next at-bat. Casey Westerberg and Luke Warner also drove in runs for Hummelstown.

Erby Weller collected three hits and drove in one of the runs for Shippensburg, which scored a run in the third and two in the fifth. Tucker Chamberlin also went 2 for 2 and scored a pair of runs. Weller and Kade Rumbaugh split the six innings on the mound for Shippensburg, combining to stirike out six and walk three.

Photos: Mechanicsburg defeats Hampden Township for county Legion baseball title