One of a kind: Cedar Cliff debuts area's first esports club in first season of League of Legends

Haley Haun figured a few flyers were all she would need.
When they disappeared quickly, she realized the 20 she printed out and hung outside her biology classroom at Cedar Cliff High School were hardly enough.
The interest in the school’s first esports club — the first high school esports organization in Cumberland County — was far more than she anticipated.
Around 40 students came to her first general interest meeting a few months ago.
“The floodgates opened,” said Haun, who is the club’s head coach.
Wednesday, Cedar Cliff makes its debut in the third season of the League of Legends tournament in the North America Scholastic Esports Federation.
It’s the first sign that the multi-billion dollar industry, that has exploded in popularity in the past decade, is gaining traction at the high school level in this area. Cumberland Valley graduate Seth Abner, known as “Scump,” is one of the world’s best Call of Duty gamers. But no school in the county had a team.
That changed this school year with the formation of Cedar Cliff’s club team. Haun held tryouts after the Christmas break for League of Legends to create a team of 10 players. Five are what one would consider the varsity starting five, and the rest are backups who could get playing time depending on the structure of a matchup.
League of Legends is a strategy game where teams of five players battle to destroy the opposition’s “nexus,” the center of a team’s base in the game. There are a variety of maps and 140 characters, called “champions” with different skills, strengths and weaknesses.
It was released in 2009 and is one of the most popular PC games in the world. With the rise of gamer culture, gamers will stream their matches on Twitch and YouTube. There are multiple competitive leagues around the world, with developer Riot Games organizing the League Championship Series in the U.S.
According to CNBC in April 2019, the World Championships in November 2018 was watched by nearly 100 million people online, in line with some Super Bowl viewership numbers.
Haun herself is an avid LoL player for the past nine years, she said. She considers herself a “very big video game enthusiast,” but the team competitive stage is new to her.
“This all fell into my lap,” she said.
Haun said the Emerald Foundation, a partner of NASEF, reached out to Dr. Kevin Fillgrove to see if the school was interested in starting a team. He asked Haun, and by the first day after the holiday break, she had five brand new, high-performance computers funded by the school to train her team.
The club, which held tryouts in January, practices in the library multiple times a week for a few hours after school, with five players on the gaming computers and the other five using laptops and other computers.
Cedar Cliff will compete in its first match Wednesday, and the regular season will last eight “rounds,” through March 14, against teams along the east coast, Haun said. Perform well enough — Haun said she has two “strong” players and the other three starters are relatively new but showing promise — and Cedar Cliff qualifies for the playoffs, which begin March 23. The finals are April 25.
The club will set up a viewing monitor in the main library for friends and fans to watch matches live, and Haun said they have created a Twitch channel: twitch.tv/coltsesports for fans to watch on their phones or at home.
There are currently two seasons — the winter season for League of Legends, and the fall season for Overwatch, another massively popular team-based shooting game. Haun believes she has quite a few “absolutely stellar” Overwatch players and is excited for that season. She hopes to get more computers to field two varsity and two JV teams of six for Overwatch that year — NASEF allows schools to field more than one team.
Haun is proud of the diversity on the team — two girls, students from different demographics and socioeconomic situations, one of the girls is in the school’s musical this year — and she has a student volunteering as an equipment manager maintaining the computers.
“What a lot of people don’t realize is it’s more than just video games. There’s a lot of strategy,” Haun said. “There’s a lot of different elements within esports.
“I didn’t know most of the students prior to starting this team, but they are a very caring and dedicated group of kids.”
Haun believes esports, like other sports, have a lot of skills to offer. She sees it an opportunity to give students opportunities to get to college as competitive gamers — Haun said colleges with esports teams recruit for LoL, Overwatch and Hearthstone — or with coding and technical skills they can use in a variety of fields.
“We’re catching those kids that go home and do this on their own,” she said.
NASEF also offers Beyond The Game challenges periodically where gamers can compete in other video games like Rocket League, Super Smash Bros. and more, and other competitions like map-building and coding.
Haun said she was also contacted recently by the fledgling Pennsylvania Interscholastic Esports Association. It’s a new organization that will serve as a governing body to run high school esports competitions in the commonwealth.
