On the dotted line: 39 Cumberland Valley athletes make their college commitment official on National Signing Day

The date is significant for two reasons.

For one, Feb. 2 is the day that once a year, a furry rodent plays weather forecaster. But more importantly, it's also the first day of the regular signing period for Division I and Division II football, a key date that coincides with high school athletes across sports making their college commitments official.

Thirty-nine Cumberland Valley student athletes stretched from baseline-to-baseline in CV’s Eagle Dome Gymnasium Wednesday and took part in the school's 2022 National Signing Day ceremony.

Among the 39 athletes, 19 different sports were represented, and seven players committed to NCAA Division I programs. History was also made, as Presley Staretz became the school’s first-ever triathlon signee.

Below is the full list of Cumberland Valley signees and the respective schools they will be attending.

Cumberland Valley signees

Baseball: Caleb Cawthern, Penn State Mont Alto; Jason Madrak, Indiana University of Pennsylvania; Nethaneail Miller, Goldey-Beacom College; Logan Suave, West Virginia University.

Men’s Basketball: Grant Kuffa, Susquehanna University.

Women’s Basketball: Dejah Hill, Gettysburg College.

Cheerleading: Hannah Bryant, James Madison University.

Field Hockey: KK Sauve, University of Vermont.

Football: Braylon Stair, Lebanon Valley College.

Golf: Emily McAninch, Oglethorpe University.

Men’s Lacrosse: Colin Chizmar, Bridgewater College; Nate Herbster, Seton Hill University; Patrick Martin, Stockton University.

Women’s Lacrosse: Annalise Keitel, Messiah University; Natalie Manchon, Lock Haven University.

Men’s Soccer: Mack DeVries, University of Maryland; Samuel de la Riva, Messiah University; Cooper Smith, Penn College of Technology.

Women’s Soccer: Tori DeVere, Washington and Jefferson University; Abby Holloway, King’s College; Georgia Mantione, Dickinson College.

Softball: Kylie Bornman, Mansfield University; Lindsay George, Kenyon College.

Swimming: Jennifer Bolden, Bucknell University; Mia Pesavento, Lewis University.

Men’s Track and Field: Wade Shomper, Bucknell University; Alex Barbetta, Grove City College.

Women’s Track and Field: Mia Boardman, Wake Forest University; Lauren bellows, Shippensburg University; Cora Heilman, Millersville University.

Triathlon: Presley Staretz, Wagner College.

Men’s Volleyball: Cameron Birch, Arcadia University; Jared Johnson, Juniata College.

Women’s Volleyball: Izzy Reisinger, Point Loma Nazarene University; Anna Dravk, Bryn Mawr College; Lindsay Ferguson, Alvernia University, Jordan Thompson, Alvernia University.

Women’s Water Polo: Maddie Grove, University of La Verne.

Women’s Cross Country: Lanie Grogg, Longwood University.

Quotables

Logan Sauve on why he chose West Virginia: “I live in the mountains, and when I went there, it felt like home to me because it's in the mountains, and they have a great coaching staff and a great program and great facilities.”

Presley Staretz on being CV’s first-ever triathlete: “It honestly feels really cool and the reason I did it was for the sport, and I'm honestly having so much fun with it and that is just really exciting.”

KK Sauve on braving the winters in Vermont: “I’m a little nervous for a little bit more snow than I'm used to, but I think I'm ready for it. I've been looking at a lot of cold gear, so I'll be ready. I'm really excited overall.”

Mia Boardman on participating in National Signing Day: “It feels really rewarding. This has been a really long process for me, and it's been very difficult, but it's all eventually just come down to this, and I'm glad to have it all figured out. It's so nice to be here with my friends … and I just think it's nice to be able to also go to a school with so many talented athletes and know that I just have that support.”

Dejah Hill on what she’s excited to bring to Gettysburg: “I like to rebound and crash the boards a lot and defense is kind of like my specialty, so I'm hoping that I can really help them defensively.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com.

