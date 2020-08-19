Now streaming live: Schools, teams looking to give fans digital options to watch games this year

High school sports might sound a lot quieter this season — and look a lot different.
The PIAA is pushing against the Department of Education’s guidelines from June that bar gatherings of more than 25 people at indoor events and no more than 250 people at a gathering outdoors, including no spectators at all, due to the coronavirus pandemic. But it’s unclear if those limits will be lifted.
That likely leaves one option for fans to not miss a minute of action — livestreaming.
“Our goal is to get creative and provide an avenue to our families, student body and community a chance to see our student-athletes compete,” Mechanicsburg athletic director Seth Pehanich said. “This includes possibly using avenues like Youtube Live to record from [iPad] with game help that is inside the facility.”
A majority of schools in Cumberland County are exploring streaming services like YouTube Live, Pixellot and Hudl Focus so fans and family can watch from a socially safe distance.
Cedar Cliff and Red Land were early adopters of streaming technology, purchasing Pixellot cameras before the 2019-20 school year to livestream a handful of sports. They originally did so to provide another avenue for fans, especially those no longer living in town or family of athletes in other parts of the country to stay connected to teams. They will continue doing so this year, with or without fans in attendance.
“We’re going to stream regardless and we’ll stream at all levels at those locations — JV, freshman and varsity,” Colts AD John Kosydar said. “Regardless if we have fans or not, the intent was we really wanted these cameras to help the coaches out and also just to give further avenues to people that couldn’t be there in person. We wanted to provide that avenue to do that.”
Schools have multiple options to choose from, but there were three main services local ADs consistently mentioned. Equipment, cost and facilities are dictating what athletic departments choose.
Livestreaming through YouTube is free and can be viewed by pretty much anyone. Pixellot, which is a partner with the National Federation of State High School Associations, is offering eligible schools two free fixed cameras for field and gymnasium use this year because of the pandemic. According to their website, eligible schools “must not have Pixellot systems already installed in your main basketball gym and football stadium, and your school must be a member of an NFHS-state high school association.”
Schools can also mount cameras in gyms and connect Hudl Focus to YouTube Live and stream games that way. Hudl Focus is a service provided by Hudl, a massively popular tool teams and athletes use for creating recruiting highlight videos, scouting and tracking stats.
A subscription model
It’s not just cost for the school, but cost for spectators that matters. Depending on the service, fans may have to pay for a subscription on a monthly or yearly basis.
Pixellot fan subscriptions cost $10.99 a month or $70 per year, according to Pehanich, Kosydar and Camp Hill athletic director Sarah Fanus. Or the school can pay a one-time fee that “costs thousands of dollars to allow access at all times,” Pehanich said. But the subscription doesn’t limit a fan to just one team or one school, Kosydar said.
“That [subscription] gets you any game that has an NFHS Pixellot camera,” Kosydar said. “If you want to watch a school in California, you can watch a school in California. It’s not limited to just your school.”
Trinity will use Hudl Focus this year, athletic director Gary Bricker said. The Shamrocks are exploring similar game and season subscriptions but have not set prices yet.
“We have not yet determined the fees, but we would likely look to offer individual game and season pass options similar to how we would handle ticket sales,” Bricker said. “Perhaps not the same rates, but the same options.”
Obstacles for multiple teams
Some of the services aren’t a good fit for certain school’s budgets because of the high cost, but sometimes programs won’t work out for schools just based on the locations of the cameras.
Mechanicsburg’s football and field hockey teams play at John H. Frederick Field, while the soccer teams split time between the stadium and Northside Elementary School. With Pixellot only providing two cameras to the school for free and charging for any after that, athletic director Seth Pehanich has had to explore other options so as to be fair to other sports.
“We have looked into a few streaming options and they all have some obstacles,” Pehanich said. “For example, one company will provide only two cameras per district, one for your stadium and one for your gymnasium. Our soccer team does not play at our stadium per se, but at their own complex at an elementary school in our school district. Our water polo competes at our natatorium, which would not have access to this equipment. Clearly, this wouldn’t be fair to them, so it is not an avenue we are exploring.”
Streaming isn’t cheap
Costs for schools — to purchase equipment, the service or install cameras — is also a factor.
While streaming directly through YouTube Live is free, the cost for the school may come from equipment like iPads, cables and tripods if they don’t already have them. One iPad will run around $329 and up. Pixellot will provide two free cameras to each district, but the cost of installation for cameras will run the school $2,500 apiece.
Cedar Cliff and Red Land chose Pixellot a year ago because they felt they got better value.
“Hudl was saying we would have to replace the cameras every couple of years at a cost,” Kosydar said. “NFHS said once you have the cameras in you have it, and if they develop a new camera you get it at no cost and stuff like that. That cost came with the install and everything.”
Bricker said “volleyball, basketball and wrestling is $3,000 a year” through Hudl Focus.
Then there are other schools like East Pennsboro which might also utilize equipment they already have on campus help curtail costs.
“Our attempts will be focused on utilizing equipment that we currently have access to, but we need to make sure that the equipment matches the expectations of the broadcast before making a final decision,” East Pennsboro athletic director Chris Skaugen said. “[The cost] will vary based upon any necessary equipment needs, hotspot accesses and whether or not a streaming service would be needed for our broadcasting purposes. Again, we are hopeful that we have most of what we need within the district, but we should know more within the next two weeks after further evaluation.”
Shippensburg is going a similar route and will use an iPad to stream to YouTube for all games but football. The Greyhounds football team has had games livestreamed on MidPennBroadcasting.com the last few years and is hoping to do so again this year.
A new revenue source?
It can be a steep price for athletic departments, especially as they face potential budget tightening due to the pandemic or an increase in expenses for necessary sanitization or increased transportation costs. But there are ways in which schools can cover the costs.
“The cost of [Pixellot] would be covered by donations from the Athletic Booster Club and Lion Foundation,” Fanus said. “There is not a yearly cost for the school.”
Depending on the service a school opts for, athletic departments may receive a cut of the fan subscriptions — kind of like how the school makes money from buying a ticket in person. And as Kosydar found out last year, Pixellot also offers space for advertising on the screen, which could prove important.
“The school does get a revenue share with passes that gets us a percentage,” Kosydar said. “But we can also do sponsorships where we stick a logo in the corner and get 100% of the sponsorship sales. We’re hoping that might actually cover the entire cost of the camera system.”
Think about it — “Colts Football brought to you by Your Local Construction Company.” Sounds a bit like an NFL broadcast.
Perhaps not that grand, but high school sports are coming to a cell phone, TV or laptop near you this summer.
