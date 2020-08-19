Now streaming live: Schools, teams looking to give fans digital options to watch games this year

Cedar Cliff and Red Land chose Pixellot a year ago because they felt they got better value.

“Hudl was saying we would have to replace the cameras every couple of years at a cost,” Kosydar said. “NFHS said once you have the cameras in you have it, and if they develop a new camera you get it at no cost and stuff like that. That cost came with the install and everything.”

Bricker said “volleyball, basketball and wrestling is $3,000 a year” through Hudl Focus.

Then there are other schools like East Pennsboro which might also utilize equipment they already have on campus help curtail costs.

“Our attempts will be focused on utilizing equipment that we currently have access to, but we need to make sure that the equipment matches the expectations of the broadcast before making a final decision,” East Pennsboro athletic director Chris Skaugen said. “[The cost] will vary based upon any necessary equipment needs, hotspot accesses and whether or not a streaming service would be needed for our broadcasting purposes. Again, we are hopeful that we have most of what we need within the district, but we should know more within the next two weeks after further evaluation.”