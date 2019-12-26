The PIAA released its classification reports for the next two-year cycle — 2020-21 and 2021-22 — in early December.
A few things stand out when diving into the local scene, studying which teams are changing classifications (up or down) or which sports or schools are going to see the most overhaul.
The chart illustrates every classification all 12 local PIAA schools are in for the current cycle and where they will be when the next cycle begins.
Here are the seven changes and trends that stood out:
1. Bubblers reverse course
The three changes by Boiling Springs are all reverting the changes from the 2018-20 season. The football team moves from Class 4A to 3A, where it was from 2016-18, boys soccer moves from 3A to 2A and boys golf moves from 3A to 2A. Girls volleyball stands pat in 2A, softball remains in 3A and boys track and field stays in 3A after each sport made moves heading into the current cycle.
2. Breaking it up
Districts won’t quite be the same next school year in baseball.
Cedar Cliff bumps up to 6A, denying fans some enjoyable future district 5A playoff clashes for at least the next two seasons against neighborhood rival Red Land, the reigning state champ. The clubs nearly played each other at Penn State in the state title game, but Lampeter-Strasburg knocked out Cedar Cliff in the semis. Colts boys basketball will also slot into 6A in a year, but they haven’t faced the Patriots in the postseason in some time.
Furious sixth-inning rally clinches Red Land PIAA Class 5A title, second state championship in history
District 3 Baseball: Cedar Cliff seeks second Class 5A title in three years after rubber-match win over Red Land
You have free articles remaining.
3. No changes
Three local schools won’t see any changes for the next cycle. Carlisle and Cumberland Valley unsurprisingly will remain in the biggest classes for each sport. Trinity is the other school that will stand pat in every sport.
4. Two titles, two classes?
Camp Hill girls soccer is barely a month removed from its first state title. The Lions won’t get to defend their Class 1A crown next year. They’re moving up to 2A, where the Julia Raich-led squad could potential win consecutive state golds in different classifications.
5. Northern sees most changes
It’s the most of any Sentinel-area team — five sports will move up a class in the coming year. Football moves from Class 5A down to 4A, girls volleyball moves from 3A to 4A, girls cross country is moving to 3A after four straight District 3 Class 2A team titles, girls swimming and diving is moving from Class 2A to 3A and girls lacrosse is moving from 2A to 3A.
6. Panthers wrestling bumps up
East Pennsboro will dip its toes into the Class 3A wrestling ring in the next year. The Panthers slide up from 2A, the only class change among local wrestling programs. Girls basketball is the only sport that moves down for the Panthers, from Class 5A to 4A.
7. Sports with no changes
Every local team is staying put in the following sports: boys and girls track and field, boys volleyball, boys and girls tennis, boys lacrosse, boys and girls swimming, and boys cross country.