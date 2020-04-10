No redemption: Trinity reflects on missed chance to avenge last year's state title loss before season was cancelled

According to senior Marcus Beckett, Trinity boys basketball was on a path to redemption.
The Shamrocks, seven-time District 3 champions, were pushing for another shot at the PIAA Class 3A title. They wanted an opportunity to avenge a 73-72 loss to Lincoln Park in last year’s state championship game at Giant Center.
But after making it to the quarterfinals with a win over Riverside in the second round March 11, unknowingly, that was the last game Trinity would ever play with this group of players.
Just a day later, the PIAA postponed the remainder of winter championships. On April 9, 28 days after the season was paused, the PIAA officially cancelled the spring season and winter championships.
It was a rough 24 hours for everyone in sports, especially seniors and coaches.
“I understand the decision to cancel the remainder of the winter and spring sports season,” Trinity head coach Larry Kostelac Jr. said. “Speaking on behalf of our players and coaches, it is disappointing that we are not able to continue playing in the state tournament.”
Two of Trinity’s seniors, Aley Zangari and Beckett, will not get the chance to see what could happen if the team made it to the title game again. They won’t get the chance to try again for a state title as a Trinity Shamrock.
“It definitely stings. No doubting that,” said Zangari, who averaged 10.7 points per game. “We had a legitimate chance at winning the whole thing. Last year’s team losing by one point in the state final was heartbreaking, and all season this team worked everyday to not have that feeling again.
“We were clicking on all cylinders at the right time. We felt really good going into the quarterfinal and, like I said, to have the final games taken away definitely stings. But again, God did this for a reason and some things aren’t for us to understand.”
“My first thoughts were that it feels unfair for us to have worked this hard and to get to the point where we had gotten, and have it taken away forever,” said Beckett, who averaged 14.3 points per game. “But, it was for the health and safety of our team and the rest of the teams and people involved in the tournament, so it had to be done.”
Some players, like Zangari, and coaches admit they kind of saw the inevitable coming with the cancellation. But, the players and coaches have kept in contact.
It’s a small attempt to help each other get through everything or make some of it.
“I told my teammates I loved them and this season was something I will never forget,” Zangari said. “Being a part of a brotherhood like we had was something words can’t explain, and to say it was something special is an understatement.”
“Obviously I did not want it to end this way, but what we accomplished this season was amazing and it was great to be apart of that. I also told [Kostelac] that he and Trinity High School had changed my life after I transferred here my junior year. He is a living legend and to say that I played for Larry Kostelac Jr. Is something I will forever cherish.”
As for the next basketball season, Zangari, Beckett and the rest of the senior class will no longer be able to lace up the sneakers and hit the court with the Shamrocks, but Chance Westry — a 1,000-point scorer and one of the nation’s top recruits in just his sophomore season — and the rest of the returning squad will try to finish what they started.
Call it a continuation of a season lost — picking up right where they left off.
Zangari will be off to Penn State-Harrisburg in the fall to play basketball. Beckett will play for Marymount University next season.
But that doesn’t mean they can’t look back at what a whirlwind the entire 2019-2020 season has been.
They’ll just keep their heads turned to the future, too.
“I’ll look back on it after I graduate, but I’m also excited to see what the future holds for me and my teammates, whether it’s playing at the next level or going to their dream school,” Beckett said. “I’m sure we won’t forget this for a while, but everyone has a bright future ahead of them to look forward too.”
“Absolutely I will look back on this season,” Zangari said. “I will try not to say, ‘What if?’ That will only remind me of the potential final three games we didn’t get to play. But, we finished 23-3, won a district championship and formed a brotherhood that will never, and should never, be forgotten. There is a lot of good that comes out of this season that I will for sure look back on as the years go by. Trinity is an amazing place and I will forever remember my senior year.”
