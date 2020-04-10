No redemption: Trinity reflects on missed chance to avenge last year's state title loss before season was cancelled

“It definitely stings. No doubting that,” said Zangari, who averaged 10.7 points per game. “We had a legitimate chance at winning the whole thing. Last year’s team losing by one point in the state final was heartbreaking, and all season this team worked everyday to not have that feeling again.

“We were clicking on all cylinders at the right time. We felt really good going into the quarterfinal and, like I said, to have the final games taken away definitely stings. But again, God did this for a reason and some things aren’t for us to understand.”

“My first thoughts were that it feels unfair for us to have worked this hard and to get to the point where we had gotten, and have it taken away forever,” said Beckett, who averaged 14.3 points per game. “But, it was for the health and safety of our team and the rest of the teams and people involved in the tournament, so it had to be done.”

Some players, like Zangari, and coaches admit they kind of saw the inevitable coming with the cancellation. But, the players and coaches have kept in contact.

It’s a small attempt to help each other get through everything or make some of it.