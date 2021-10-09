No. 4 Penn State loses Clifford for second half in 23-20 loss at No. 3 Iowa

"On the sideline I was so emotionally drained that I almost teared up out there because we care about each other so much. We all want each other to succeed."

An hour after the game, Ferentz choked up as he reflected on his players' locker room celebration.

"It's fun," he said, pausing. "That's what they're supposed to do."

Penn State (5-1, 2-1) lost for the first time in 10 games and headed back to Happy Valley with a list of injuries that could make its path through the rest of the season difficult.

"It's just a bump in the road," Lions defensive end Arnole Ebiketie said. "We have to get better."

The Hawkeyes' grinding offense isn't built to play from behind, but it managed to come back in the biggest game at Kinnick Stadium since then-No. 1 Iowa beat then-No. 2 Michigan in 1985.

Iowa won the field-position battle thanks to the work of punter Tory Taylor, who repeatedly pinned Penn State deep in its own end after Clifford went out in the second quarter.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Iowa chipped away with field goals by Caleb Shudak to cut it to 20-16. The winning play came on the first play after the Hawkeyes got the ball at the Penn State 44 with 6:35 left.