MLB: Red Land grad Benny Montgomery inks MLB contract with Colorado Rockies
MLB Draft

MLB: Red Land grad Benny Montgomery inks MLB contract with Colorado Rockies

PIAA 5A Baseball Championship Game - Red Land vs. Bethel Park (copy)

Red Land's Benny Montgomery signed his Major League Baseball contract with the Colorado Rockies Wednesday. The deal comes with a signing bonus of $5 million. 

 Sentinel File

The moment Benny Montgomery had been “waiting for his entire life” finally arrived Wednesday.

After being selected the No. 8 overall pick by the Colorado Rockies in the Major League Baseball Draft on July 11, the former Red Land outfielder signed his MLB contract Wednesday, drawing a signing bonus of $5 million. The approximated signing bonus slot was valued at $5.176 million. MLB.com’s Jim Callis first reported the signing.

With his new deal, Montgomery will forgo his commitment at the University of Virginia, which he announced in November 2020.

The senior batted .423 with seven home runs and 22 RBIs this spring, helping Red Land advance to a spot in the PIAA Class 5A title game. He was named Gatorade and Prep Baseball Report’s Pennsylvania Player of the Year.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

