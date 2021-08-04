MLB: Mechanicsburg grad Hayden Seig has contract selected by Angels

While Mechanicsburg and Saint Joseph’s University grad Hayden Seig didn’t hear his named called across the three-day 2021 Major League Baseball Draft last month, he’ll get his shot at the big leagues after all.

In a Twitter post by the American Association Tuesday, the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks announced the transfer of Seig’s contract to the Los Angeles Angels. Seig began pitching with the Redhawks July 21, accumulating eight innings of work in seven appearances out of the bullpen while scattering five hits, walking two and striking out seven. He also notched a save and permitted one unearned run.

With Mechanicsburg, Seig earned Mid-Penn All-Keystone First Team honors as a junior and senior and was named the Mid-Penn Keystone's Most Valuable Player. In his five seasons at Saint Joseph’s, Seig pitched for a career 6.07 earned-run average, tallied a 5-11 record, worked 105.1 innings and fanned 131 batters. He received the Saint Joseph’s Academic Award in 2018.

As of Tuesday, it wasn’t announced what level Seig will report to in the Angels organization.

Cumberland Valley grad Justin Williams officially signed his major league contract Tuesday. The Houston Astros selected the Eagle product in the 17th round last month.

