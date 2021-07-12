 Skip to main content
MLB: East Pennsboro pitcher Michael Morales selected No. 83 overall by the Seattle Mariners in 2021 Draft
MLB Draft

MLB: East Pennsboro pitcher Michael Morales selected No. 83 overall by the Seattle Mariners in 2021 Draft

Red Land East Pennsboro Baseball 3 (copy)

East Pennsboro’s Michael Morales was selected by the Seattle Mariners with the No. 83 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft Monday. 

 Sentinel File

East Pennsboro pitcher Michael Morales heard his name called shortly into the third round of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft Monday.

With the No. 83 overall pick, the Seattle Mariners snagged the former Panther ace, making him the second East Pennsboro product ever to be selected in the MLB Draft. The Toronto Blue Jays selected Matt Garner No. 37 overall in 1993.

The approximated signing bonus slot for the 83rd pick is valued at $733,100.

Morales will have a tough decision ahead of him, as the third-round pick is committed to Vanderbilt University. Commodores skipper Tim Corbin is highly regarded for developing arms at the collegiate level.

Michael Morales, RHP, East Pennsboro
MLB: Red Land's Benny Montgomery selected No. 8 overall by the Colorado Rockies in 2021 Major League Baseball Draft

The right-handed Morales is coming off quite the senior campaign, firing for a 0.77 earned-run average, a 6-1 record and 74 strikeouts in 36.1 innings of work. His bat also fit the bill, tagging opposing pitchers for a .347 average with 17 knocks, two home runs and 17 RBIs.

Northern pitcher Tommy Molsky, undrafted as of Monday afternoon, hopes to be the next Mid-Penn Conference product to hear his name called.

Photos: Michael Morales at East Pennsboro

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

