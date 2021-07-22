 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MLB: East Pennsboro grad Michael Morales agrees to sign contract with Seattle Mariners
0 Comments
editor's pick alert top story
MLB Draft

MLB: East Pennsboro grad Michael Morales agrees to sign contract with Seattle Mariners

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Red Land East Pennsboro Baseball 3 (copy)

East Pennsboro’s Michael Morales agreed to sign his MLB contract with the Seattle Mariners Thursday. He was selected No. 83 overall in the third round of the 2021 MLB Draft. 

 Sentinel File

The weight has been lifted off Michael Morales’ shoulders.

The former East Pennsboro right-handed pitcher, who was selected No. 83 overall by the Seattle Mariners in the third round of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft, will put pen to paper Thursday, signing his MLB contract that includes a bonus of $1.5 million. The pick value was an estimated $733,100. MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo first reported the agreement of the signing

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The decision to sign with Seattle means Morales will forgo his commitment to Vanderbilt University. Commodores’ head coach Tim Corbin is well-known for developing MLB-caliber type arms. Morales had announced his commitment to Vanderbilt in 2018. 

In his senior season at East Pennsboro this spring, Morales compiled a 0.77 earned-run average, a 6-1 record and 74 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings of work.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How far could the Dallas Cowboys go this year?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News