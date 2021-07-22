MLB: East Pennsboro grad Michael Morales agrees to sign contract with Seattle Mariners

The weight has been lifted off Michael Morales’ shoulders.

The former East Pennsboro right-handed pitcher, who was selected No. 83 overall by the Seattle Mariners in the third round of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft, will put pen to paper Thursday, signing his MLB contract that includes a bonus of $1.5 million. The pick value was an estimated $733,100. MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo first reported the agreement of the signing.

The decision to sign with Seattle means Morales will forgo his commitment to Vanderbilt University. Commodores’ head coach Tim Corbin is well-known for developing MLB-caliber type arms. Morales had announced his commitment to Vanderbilt in 2018.

In his senior season at East Pennsboro this spring, Morales compiled a 0.77 earned-run average, a 6-1 record and 74 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings of work.

