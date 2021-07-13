MLB: Cumberland Valley grad Justin Williams selected in 17th round by Houston Astros in 2021 Draft

After three seasons with the Penn State University baseball team, Cumberland Valley grad Justin Williams’ hard work has paid off.
The Houston Astros selected Williams with the No. 508 overall pick in the 17th round of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft Tuesday. He becomes the third Eagle alumnus to be selected in the last five years. Hunter Schryver went in the seventh round in 2017 to the Tampa Bay Rays and Beck Way heard his name called in the 2020 Draft in the fourth round by the New York Yankees.
While Williams saw a truncated sophomore season with the Nittany Lions, each season he stepped on the diamond, his numbers grew stronger and stronger. In his 2021 campaign, Williams batted a career-high .302 in addition to personal bests in doubles (12), home runs (five) and RBIs (23). He rounds out his PSU career — if he doesn’t turn pro — with an overall .283 batting average, 11 round-trippers and 49 RBIs.