Mid-Penn Diving: Boiling Springs' Graham, Andreoli; Red Land's Armes, White sweep championships

There’s no question, standing atop a medaling podium with a piece of hardware draped around their neck is a feeling no athlete will ever forget.

But if you ask Boiling Springs divers Brooke Graham and Giovanni Andreoli, sharing top honors with your teammate, nothing beats that feeling.

In Wednesday night’s 2022 Mid-Penn Diving Championships, Graham and Andreoli shared that moment together as the Bubbler pair mined gold-medal diving performances in the Class 2A contingent. Graham nabbed top honors over Trinity’s Lillian O’Connor at 246.60 points while Andreoli ran away in the boys band, totaling 321.85 points.

A teammate sweep also occurred in the Class 3A competition with Red Land’s Corrine Armes and Travis White snagging first-place finishes. White recorded the best score of the entire Mid-Penn-diver field at 386.30 points and Armes tallied 340.05 points.

“It’s so exciting,” Andreoli said with a big smile. “We have a very small team [at Boiling Springs], so it's good whenever we both get to share an experience like this.”

“It’s good being able to see your partner that you practice with all the time being up on top of the podium with you,” Graham said in agreement.

Having stored the experience of prior Mid-Penn Championships, Graham and Andreoli said the waves of nerves were held to a minimum Wednesday. It showed, too, as each diver built a comfortable lead in their respective competitive field and never looked back.

The duo trusted the practice and training they’ve shared throughout the entire season, they said. In the moments where a feeling of anxiousness did arise, both had different coping mechanisms.

After the preliminary round — which was composed of five dives for each athlete — Graham and Andreoli both had the upper hand on their closest competitors, which placed them in the driver’s seat to haul in their eventual hardware.

“There weren't really a lot of nerves. I felt pretty good,” Andreoli said. “But a lot of the time, I would pop up out of the water and be like, ‘Oh, no, what was that?’ So, I think next time I gotta get a little more focused, maybe more in the zone. Maybe I was too relaxed.”

“I was a little bit nervous,” Graham said, “but I kept on talking to my teammates … and it seemed to really calm me down.”

White, being a senior, also knew what to expect entering Wednesday’s championship meet. He said his strategy was take one dive at a time.

“My first reverse one-and-a-half, I wasn't able to get in warm ups,” White said, “so I was a little nervous going into that, but I just took a deep breath, closed my eyes, visualized it like I’ve always done millions of times, and just went for it. It was pretty good to feel that when I made it.”

Graham and Andreoli, along with White, now turn their attention and preparation for the District 3 Championships scheduled for Feb. 23 and 26. Graham and Andreoli will take to the diving boards Feb. 23 at Big Spring in the 2A championships while White is set to compete Feb. 26 at Governor Mifflin in the 3A championships.

Wednesday’s first-place medals stir a bulk of momentum for the divers, but there are parts to their dives they want to patch up.

“I’m just ready to maybe make good on some of the things I didn't do as well as I could have tonight,” Andreoli said. “There’s some dives where I know that those can be so much better. So, that'll be an opportunity to kind of show that.”

“I think just practice and make the entries a little bit better,” Graham said, “and we’ll go from there.”

For now, though, Graham, Andreoli and White will soak in their gold medals. Especially having climbed to the top of the leaderboard with their partner in crime right beside them.

“It felt nice and it felt good for my coach to see both of us (White and Armes) win it,” White said, “seeing how he pushed us and how the hard work paid off with all the new dives.”

Other local noteables

Northern’s Zach Lloyd placed second in the 2A boys contingent, having posted the highest scoring dive of the night on his 10th attempt — a score 47.25 points. Lloyd completed his championship showing with 297.80 points. Shippensburg’s Bryce Pattillo piled up 181.85 points as well, good enough for third.

Cedar Cliff’s Madi Trunzo followed suit behind her fellow West Shore School District competitor in the girls 3A band, claiming second at 269.30. Red Land’s Mackenzie Burd finished third with a tally of 259.85.

Trinity’s O’Connor placed second behind Graham with 228.90 points in the 2A girls field.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.