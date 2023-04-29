A look at the Mid-Penn Conference girls lacrosse standings through games played April 28:
Commonwealth Division
| Team
|Division
|Overall
| Cumberland Valley
| 6-0
| 11-2
| Central Dauphin
| 4-1
| 8-6
| State College
| 2-1
| 6-6
| Cedar Cliff
| 1-3
| 6-7
| Carlisle
| 1-3
| 4-8
| Chambersburg
| 1-5
| 3-9
| CD East
| 0-3
| 0-14
Keystone Division
| Team
| Division
| Overall
| Hershey
| 5-0
| 12-0
| Lower Dauphin
| 5-0
| 11-1
| Palmyra
| 4-2
| 12-2
| Red Land
| 5-3
| 9-3
| Trinity
| 4-4
| 6-7
| Bishop McDevitt
| 2-2-1
| 4-8-1
| Mechanicsburg
| 1-3
| 3-11
| Northern
| 1-5-1
| 5-8-1
