Mid-Penn Conference girls lacrosse standings as of April 24

Carlisle Trinity Lacrosse 6.jpg

Carlisle's Aubrey McGlynn, left, drives the ball down the field during the first half in a Mid-Penn crossover game against Trinity Monday at COBO Field in Camp Hill.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

A look at the Mid-Penn Conference girls lacrosse standings through games played April 24:

Commonwealth Division

 TeamDivision Overall 
 Cumberland Valley 4-0 10-1
 Carlisle 3-0 7-3
 State College 2-1 4-2
 Cedar Cliff 1-2 5-6
 Central Dauphin 1-2 4-7
 Chambersburg 1-3 1-7
 CD East 0-4 0-8

Keystone Division

 Team Division Overall
 Red Land 3-1 10-1
 Lower Dauphin 3-1 9-1
 Hershey 3-0 6-3
 Palmyra 2-1 6-2
 Trinity 0-3 4-6
 Mechanicsburg 1-3 3-8
 Bishop McDevitt 0-1 1-5
 Northern 0-4 1-9

