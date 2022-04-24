Mid-Penn Conference girls lacrosse standings as of April 24

Girls Lacrosse: 5 local players to watch this spring
KK Ball, sr., A/MF, Cumberland Valley
A thorn in defenses’ backs last spring, Ball looks improve on an impressive 2021 campaign which saw CV reach the District 3 Class 3A quarterfinals. The Eagle attack/midfielder coaxed in 60 goals last season and dished out eight assists. She was also a major contributor in other facets of the game, taking 75 draw controls and scooping 22 ground balls.
Alexandra Kelley, sr., MF, Carlisle
The linchpin to the Thundering Herd offense, Kelley comes off a junior campaign that consisted of a team-best 67 goals and 29 assists which helped steer Carlisle to a 9-7 record. Elsewhere, she collected 62 draw controls and 56 grounds balls while forcing 31 turnovers. Kelley’s role may balloon this spring with senior counterpart Alex Thumma out for the season with an ACL tear.
Zayda Crumpton, sr., MF, Red Land
Knocking on the door of 200 career goals, Crumpton angles to charge the Patriots back into the District 3 postseason picture, having secured a visit to the district 2A quarterfinals last season. In her junior season, the Kent State University pledge netted a team-high 84 goals coupled with 45 assists and 145 draw controls.
The other half to Red Land’s one-two punch, Duffie haunted opposing defenses much like Crumpton last spring. On her way to potentially eclipsing the 200-career goal threshold, Duffie found the back of the net on 80 occasions last season and assisted on 34 scores. She was dubbed a 2021 All-Sentinel First Team honoree alongside Crumpton and additional teammate Olivia Glinski last year.
Morgan Coleman, so., MF, Trinity
One of the Mid-Penn Conference’s burgeoning young talents, Coleman was a force to be reckoned with in her first go-around on the high school turf. The now sophomore Shamrock struck nylon on 70 occasions last year which was complemented by 22 assists. From the center circle, Coleman won 56% of her draw control attempts.