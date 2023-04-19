A look at the Mid-Penn Conference girls lacrosse standings through games played April 18:
Commonwealth Division
| Team
|Division
|Overall
| Cumberland Valley
| 4-0
| 8-2
| State College
| 3-2
| 4-3
| Central Dauphin
| 1-1
| 5-6
| Carlisle
| 1-2
| 4-5
| CD East
| 0-0
| 0-10
| Cedar Cliff
| 0-1
| 4-5
| Chambersburg
| 0-3
| 2-7
Keystone Division
| Team
| Division
| Overall
| Palmyra
| 4-0
| 11-0
| Lower Dauphin
| 3-0
| 8-1
| Hershey
| 2-0
| 9-0
| Red Land
| 3-3
| 5-3
| Trinity
| 3-4
| 4-5
| Bishop McDevitt
| 2-1
| 3-7
| Northern
| 1-3
| 5-5
| Mechanicsburg
| 0-1
| 2-9
