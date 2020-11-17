Mid-Penn Conference delaying start of regular season one week, division games start in January

Big Spring girls basketball head coach Randy Jones said she sees two sides to this decision. The first is that it gives her more time to work with her team after missing much of the offseason. She said she saw her full team for the first time this year Monday. On the flip side, it is a bummer to lose a handful of games.

"I’ll be very thankful for any games that we get," Jones said. If we have to wait until Dec. 18 to play our first game, then that’s what we have to do."

But the rise in cases does have Jones worried.

"I feel it’s evident that everything around us is not getting better," she said. "Pushing it back, does that help anything? I don’t know."

Axing the conference championships could provide added scheduling flexibility for teams vying to make the District 3 playoffs, especially if District 3 shrinks the playoff fields like it did for all fall sports.

The PIAA playoffs currently are scheduled to begin March 12 (basketball), March 17 (swimming) and March. 11 (wrestling). District playoffs for those sports typically run from late February to early March, with Mid-Penn championships in early or mid-February.

More coaches react