Mid-Penn Conference delaying start of regular season one week, division games start in January

The Mid-Penn Conference took its first steps Tuesday afternoon to alter the winter sports schedule as cases of COVID-19 continue to increase sharply across Cumberland County and the rest of Pennsylvania.
The conference announced after a scheduled monthly meeting a series of schedule updates for the upcoming 2020-21 basketball, wrestling and swimming seasons.
The new schedule:
- The first preseason practices and tryouts begin Friday.
- The regular season can begin Dec. 18.
- The first division games can begin Jan. 4.
- Teams are capped at playing no more than 18 regular season competitions, down from 22 for basketball.
- There will be no basketball, swimming or diving conference championships this year.
That means no changes to the preseason start, which keeps the current date set by the PIAA before the school year began.
But the regular season is now pushed back one week. The decision to push division games into the new year is also interesting, as typically those games begin within the first week of the season.
"Local school boards still have the final say as to whether their school participates," the Mid-Penn's news release reads. "It is the intent of the MPC to begin the winter sports season on the dates above with each school following their Health & Safety plan. The health and safety of our conference schools, student-athletes, staffs and communities are of the utmost importance."
Conference statement on Winter Sports pic.twitter.com/Xlq5AYypZi— Mid-Penn Conference (@Mid_Penn) November 17, 2020
Cumberland Valley athletic director Mike Craig said the Mid-Penn's decision was made separate from the PIAA and District 3. Similar to the fall, the Mid-Penn is the first central Pa. league to delay its season in some fashion.
"I think given the option to start on the [18th] helps people to get some flexibility to get some practices in," Craig said.
The PIAA meets Wednesday at 2 p.m. for its monthly meeting. The agenda does not list any action or discussion for winter sports, but the meeting will almost certainly include some discussion. However, executive director Dr. Robert Lombardi has stated repeatedly the PIAA intends to start the season on time despite a spike in cases statewide that dwarfs anything previously seen since the pandemic began in March.
Cumberland County featured a single-day record of 113 new cases in Tuesday's Department of Health report, pushing its most recent 14-day total of cases to 1,020 — the first time the county's 14-day total has topped 1,000 since the pandemic began.
"I think it’s great that they are planning on starting on time," Carlisle wrestling head coach Joe Wilson said via text. "The kids need this. I believe schools and coaches will do what is needed for the student-athletes to remain safe and get quality competition."
Big Spring girls basketball head coach Randy Jones said she sees two sides to this decision. The first is that it gives her more time to work with her team after missing much of the offseason. She said she saw her full team for the first time this year Monday. On the flip side, it is a bummer to lose a handful of games.
"I’ll be very thankful for any games that we get," Jones said. If we have to wait until Dec. 18 to play our first game, then that’s what we have to do."
But the rise in cases does have Jones worried.
"I feel it’s evident that everything around us is not getting better," she said. "Pushing it back, does that help anything? I don’t know."
Axing the conference championships could provide added scheduling flexibility for teams vying to make the District 3 playoffs, especially if District 3 shrinks the playoff fields like it did for all fall sports.
The PIAA playoffs currently are scheduled to begin March 12 (basketball), March 17 (swimming) and March. 11 (wrestling). District playoffs for those sports typically run from late February to early March, with Mid-Penn championships in early or mid-February.
More coaches react
Mechanicsburg girls basketball coach Clay McAllister said his team won't have its tip-off and holiday tournaments like normal. The Wildcats were one of a handful of teams that had their state playoff run abruptly ended in March, in the quarterfinals. Now, some of those girls are on the state semifinalist girls soccer team that played Tuesday in Hollidaysburg.
"I do think we’ve learned a lot, and I think everybody’s working really hard to take it seriously, as far as the precautions that we need to," he said.
His counterpart, Wildcats boys coach Bob Strickler, said given the circumstances, he feels the Mid-Penn did what it could do.
"I think if you told me that I could play 18 games — we’re normally scheduled for 22 — I think we’re gonna be fine with that," he said.
But Strickler expects scheduling problems to be even worse than what we've seen in the fall.
"I think if you thought the fall was crazy, I think the winter is gonna be even crazier," he said. "My attitude is more let’s do what we have to do to get these kids an 18-game season, and let’s do it as safely as possible."
It's state-wide
The structure of winter sports is increasingly under threat, however.
On Tuesday, Philadelphia mayor Jim Kenney announced a county wide shutdown beginning Friday that affects indoor dining, gyms, museums and public and private gatherings. The mandate will last until Jan. 1. Philadelphia County reported more than 5,000 cases in the past week as of Tuesday.
More schools are returning to full-time virtual learning in the county as well. What that means for high school sports in the city is unclear at this time.
West of Philly in Reading, Exeter Township School District is discussing returning to full-time virtual learning from Dec. 1 to Jan. 15 and subsequently pausing all athletic and extracurricular activities for the same amount of time. The board meets Tuesday night.
In recent weeks, multiple regular season football games in Cumberland County were canceled due to coronavirus concerns, including Carlisle's season finale.
Harrisburg School District announced Monday it was postponing the start of winter sports indefinitely, similar to the path the district took for fall sports.
Carlisle Area School District announced last week it is going full remote learning through the end of November for all school buildings in the district due to a recent outbreak of cases. Boiling Springs High School will also be closed to in-person classes until Dec. 1 due to its own outbreak of cases.
"Carlisle will not be able to practice until Dec. 1, unless something changes with the shutdown. I know our athletes will be doing stuff on their own at home to make sure we hit the ground running on Dec. 1."
And a handful of District 3 and PIAA playoff games in all sports have been forfeited due to teams having to shut down activities because of cases on their team or within their school districts.
Mechanicsburg Girls Basketball
Mallory Merda contributed to this report.
